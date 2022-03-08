Amazon resists independent audit of warehouse working conditions

Amazon is attempting to have shareholder proposals calling for an independent audit of the working conditions its warehouse employees face excluded from its next Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Digital investment platform Tulipshare originally submitted its proposal on 1 December 2021, noting there had been multiple well-publicised reports of Amazon “warehouse employees being subjugated to unsafe working conditions and unfair treatment” throughout the pandemic.

“For the year 2020, it was reported that Amazon’s injury rate was more than twice as high as that of Walmart warehouse workers and that Amazon’s serious injury rate was nearly 80% higher than the wider warehouse industry,” it said, adding that the company’s high employee turnover rate – roughly 150% a year before the pandemic – is almost double that of the wider retail and logistics industries.

“In response to warehouse workers’ recent organisation efforts and unionisation votes, former chairman Jeff Bezos admitted that Amazon needs ‘to do a better job’ for its employees. As Amazon shareholders, we agree, which is why we are calling for an independent audit and report of the working conditions and treatment that Amazon warehouse workers face.”

A second proposal was also made by the Domini Impact Equity Fund on 10 December 2021, which explicitly called for “productivity quotas, surveillance practices, and the effects of these practices on injury rates and turnover” to be examined as part of an independent audit.

“While Amazon plans to incur several billion dollars of additional costs in response to its labor shortage, practices that contribute to high turnover continue: productivity quotas and worker surveillance that result in above-average injury rates,” it said.

“We urge Amazon to commission an independent audit of these practices to understand their impact on the company’s employees and operations, and inform changes in practices that mitigate and prevent future harm.”