Revealed: The man behind the first major computer virus pandemic

The creator of the world’s first global computer virus has admitted to his guilt – 20 years after his software infected tens of millions of machines worldwide.

Filipino Onel de Guzman, now 44, says he unleashed the “Love Bug” computer worm to steal passwords so he could access the internet without paying. He claims he never intended to spread it worldwide, and regrets the damage his code caused.

The Love Bug outbreak began on 4 May, 2000. Victims were tricked into opening an email attachment entitled LOVE-LETTER-FOR-YOU. A virus hidden in the attachment overwrote files, stole passwords, and automatically sent copies of itself to all contacts in the victim’s Microsoft Outlook address book.

Within 24 hours, the virus had caused major problems across the globe, reportedly infecting 45 million machines. It overwhelmed organisations’ email systems and IT managers disconnected parts of their infrastructure to prevent infection. Estimates of damage and disruption ran into billions of pounds.

In the UK, Parliament shut down its email network for several hours to protect itself, and in the US, the Pentagon was reportedly affected.

The Love Bug was not the first computer worm, however. The previous year, the Melissa malware had reportedly infected a million machines using similar tactics. But in the speed and scale of its propagation, the Love Bug dwarfed previous outbreaks and exposed the vulnerability of the world’s increasingly internet-connected existence to attack.

FBI traced outbreak to Philippines Investigators, including the FBI, traced where the stolen passwords were being sent, and discovered an email address registered in the Philippines. From there, they homed in on an apartment in the capital, Manila. The occupant’s brother was Onel de Guzman, a computer science student at the city’s AMA Computer College. He was a member of an underground hacking group called GRAMMERsoft and quickly became the lead suspect. De Guzman appeared before the world’s media on 11 May. He appeared to speak little English and communicated mainly through his lawyer. When asked whether he may have released the virus accidentally, de Guzman said: “It is possible.” The Philippines had no law covering computer hacking, so neither de Guzman nor anyone else was ever prosecuted. Suspicion also fell on de Guzman’s fellow student, Michael Buen, another GRAMMERsoft member whose name was found on computer diskettes discovered in the apartment raided by police. As a result, Buen is frequently cited online as the co-author (and sometimes sole author) of the Love Bug.

Tracking down De Guzman I set out to finally lay to rest the mystery of who was behind the virus by tracking down Onel de Guzman. There were rumours he had moved to Germany, to Austria or to the US. Others said he had been recruited by Microsoft following the outbreak. All proved to be wide of the mark. On a forum dedicated to the Filipino underworld, a user claimed in 2016 that de Guzman ran a mobile phone repair shop in the Quiapo district of Manila. In April 2019, I visited the area hoping to find the Love Bug suspect, only to discover a sprawling market containing dozens of mobile phone repair shops. In desperation, I wrote Onel de Guzman’s name on a piece of paper and showed it to shop workers at random in the hope that someone would recognise it. Finally an employee said he knew of de Guzman and believed he worked in another phone repair booth at a shopping mall elsewhere in Manila. After several hours wandering the mall, still brandishing de Guzman’s name, I was directed to a cramped, messy stall at the very back of the building, and after waiting several hours for him to turn up, I came face to face with Onel de Guzman. His face has filled out over two decades, but some distinctive facial features convinced me it was him, even before he began describing the virus and his part in its creation and spread.

Many people wanted Love De Guzman speaks in broken English, and claims his lawyer told him to pretend not to speak the language in the press conference in 2000. He claimed the Love Bug was a revamped version of an earlier virus he had created to steal passwords. In the era of dial-up internet, such passwords were needed to get online, and de Guzman said he could not afford access himself. At first, de Guzman claimed he sent the virus only to Filipino victims with whom he communicated in chatrooms, because he only wanted to steal internet access passwords that would work in his local area. But in the spring of 2000, he tweaked the code. He added an auto-spreading feature that would send copies of the virus to victims’ Outlook contacts, using a flaw he said was present in Microsoft’s Windows 95 operating system. He added a title to the email attachment that would entice people across the world to open it. “I figured out that many people want a boyfriend, they want each other, they want love, so I called it that,” he said. Onel de Guzman pictured with author Geoff White De Guzman claimed he sent the virus initially to someone in Singapore, and then went out drinking with a friend. The first he knew of the global chaos he had unleashed was when his mother told him police were hunting a hacker in Manila. His mother hid his computer equipment, but not the diskettes containing de Guzman’s classmates’ names, including Michael Buen, which were later found by the police. De Guzman insisted Buen had nothing to do with the Love Bug and that he was its sole creator. After a period of lying low, de Guzman returned to computer work, but did not go back to college. He now runs the small phone repair booth with another member of staff. He says he regrets writing the virus, and the infamy it has brought. “Sometimes I get my picture on the internet,” he said. “My friends say, ‘It’s you!’ I’m a shy person, I don’t want this.” The Love Bug may have faded into history now, but its story has echoes in the current, virus-afflicted world.