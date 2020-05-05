CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
The role of AI in the war against pandemics
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we look at how AI and data science are supporting the global push to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. We reveal, and talk to, the man behind the world’s first computer virus pandemic, the Love Bug. And we examine how the IT services market will change as a result of the current crisis. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
Coronavirus: The role of AI in the ‘war’ against epidemics and pandemics
What role can artificial intelligence play in battling against epidemics and pandemics, such as the current Covid-19 coronavirus one? Data science is stepping up to back up medical science and to prepare humanity better for future pandemics
Revealed: The man behind the first major computer virus pandemic
After 20 years of silence, Onel de Guzman has admitted unleashing the “Love Bug”, the computer virus that caused havoc by infecting 45 million machines around the world
Covid-19 will leave its legacy on global IT services
IT services buying and selling will go through a transformation during the coronavirus crisis