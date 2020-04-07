Judge refuses to delay Assange's extradition hearing over coronavirus pandemic

A London court has ordered that the US can continue with extradition hearings against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange in May despite the Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions.

Lawyers for Assange argued on 7 April that they would not be able to prepare an adequate defence for Assange, with the coronavirus lockdown expected to continue well into next month.

Barrister Edward Fitzgerald, representing Assange, said his lawyers had been unable to communicate with their client or take instructions from Assange since before the lockdown.

“It is an exceptional situation we find ourselves in. We cannot do justice to Mr Assange if the case goes ahead in May,” he told the court.

District Judge Vanessa Baraitser said that the case should be heard quickly and that the second part of Assange’s extradition hearing was still five weeks away.

“It is my current contention to hear as much of this case as possible in May. Mr Assange is in custody, there is some urgency for this to be heard,” she said.

Baraitser added that the use of video links were entirely appropriate to enable Assange and witnesses to attend the case and give evidence. “If there is a need for a third and final hearing, that can take place in July,” she said.

Lawyers presented arguments by telephone The 7 April hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court took place under conditions of lockdown in a sparsely populated court room. Assange, who is being held at Belmarsh Prison, was unable to attend the hearing through video link because of Covid-19 restrictions. Lawyers and many journalists dialled into the hearing by phone. Fitzgerald told the court that Assange’s legal team had been unable to discuss the case with Assange, either by phone or video link, since before the coronavirus lockdown. “We have not been able to have any reasonable communications with him at present. We can’t have access to him physically, can’t have any realistic access by video, and sending in correspondence involves long delays and – in some cases – he does not get it,” he said. Any reasonable access, or any access at all, to Assange was unlikely during the coronavirus outbreak. “The government restrictions on this grave crisis mean we have not been able to take instructions,” said Fitzgerald.

Extradition should be delayed to September Fitzgerald argued that extradition should be delayed until September to allow Assange to participate in the proceedings and to prepare a defence. “We say the only way he could have a fair hearing is to be present in court, and to see the witnesses,” he added. The Magistrates’ Court has no provision for live streaming. If there are witnesses being heard by video link, it would not be possible for Assange to see or hear what is going on in court unless he could attend in person, the court was told. “We know the Prime Minister had predicted that the lockdown might continue as much as 12 weeks. That will take us well beyond the start of the hearing, and any time we could reasonable prepare for a full hearing,” said Fitzgerald. He added that going ahead with the case during the lockdown would interfere with the principles of open justice. “There are real issues of open justice. It is impossible to see a situation in May where the press and public can be present,” he said. Mark Lewis, representing the US government, said that he was neutral on when the hearing took place. “We recognise there are considerable difficulties for defence, and considerable practical difficulties,” he said.

Health concerns The Wikileaks founder has well-documented problems with clinical depression and has been speaking to a therapist once a week. This can no longer happen, said Fitzgerald. “There are no therapy sessions, no religious services, and no visits from his family,” he added. The prosecution lawyers have been unable to complete a psychiatric report on Assange because a medical expert has been unable to visit Assange in prison. There have been “real problems” for Assange, who has other health conditions, accessing video links to speak to lawyers or attend court hearings. “He is vulnerable every time he goes to a video link, because he has to queue, to wait. The video link is used by many others,” said Fitzgerald. It has not been possible to conduct a single video link since government restrictions were introduced on 20 March. “This is not a case where second best will do, where we try to muddle through – it is a case where we are entitled to have his instructions,” Fitzgerald added. The barrister told the court that the defence team had been having difficulties gaining access to Assange since before the pandemic. “The difficulties are insuperable in the current crisis,” he said.