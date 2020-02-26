WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be legally extradited for ‘political offences’, say lawyers

Lawyers for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange argued today that it would be illegal to extradite him to face trial in the US for “political offences”.

Edward Fitzgerald, representing Assange, told Woolwich Crown Court that Article 4(1) of the Anglo-US Extradition Treaty 2003 states that extraditions shall not be granted for a “political offence”.



This was an “essential and fundamental protection which the US puts in every single one of its extradition treaties”, said Fitzgerald during legal arguments in court on 26 February.



He added: “If it is not a terrorist case, not a violent offence, then the principle that you should not be extradited for a political offence is of virtually universal application. It dates back more than 100 years.



“The US, of course, writes it into every treaty because they don't want their citizens being extradited for political offences.



“But when someone invokes it the other way, they say: you cannot rely on it.”



Fitzgerald told the court that if the extradition is granted, it would breach Assange’s right to liberty under Article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects individuals from unreasonable detention.



Assange is wanted to face trial on 17 charges under the Espionage Act and conspiracy to commit computer intrusion after the publication of hundreds of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011.



Prosecutors say he committed “common criminality” by plotting to hack into, and steal, state secrets from US Department of Defense computers, along with former US Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning.



The prosecutors argue that the case is covered only by the UK’s 2003 Extradition Act, which, unlike the Anglo-US treaty, makes no exception for political offences.

Fitzgerald compared Assange’s case to the one against former GCHQ translator Katharine Gun, who was cleared of breaching the Official Secrets Act, after leaking material relating to the Iraq war to The Observer newspaper in 2003. The case was dropped a year later, when prosecutors offered no evidence.



“Had Katharine Gun’s prosecution continued and had she fled to another country, she would have been able to say this is a purely political offence,” said Fitzgerald.

The lawyer also cited the 1895 conviction of French artillery officer Alfred Dreyfus at a court martial on treason charges that many felt were brought against him because he was Jewish.

Dreyfus was later exonerated after a long campaign led by the likes of novelist Emile Zola, who wrote a denunciation of the prosecution case entitled J’Accuse (I accuse).



“Dreyfus was charged with espionage by providing information to the German armed forces,” said Fitzgerald. “It turned out to be a totally false and wrongful allegation.



“There is no doubt that had he gone to the UK, and the French had sought extradition, it would have been a political offence even if the allegations had been accepted.”



Fitzgerald said that in those circumstances, Dreyfus could not have been extradited to France.



The case continues.