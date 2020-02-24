WikiLeaks founder Assange 'put lives at risk' by disclosing names in leaked documents, court hears.

WikiLeaks founder, Julian Assange, put lives in danger by releasing unredacted documents containing the names of sources who had assisted the US in Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, a court heard today.

James Lewis QC, representing the US government said that Assange’s extradition was nothing to do with his exposure of war crimes or embarrassing the US government, as claimed, but was entirely about releasing documents that put people at risk.

Lewis was speaking on the first day of a week-long hearing at Woolwich Crown Court into a request by the US government to extradite the WikiLeaks founder to face charges under the US Espionage Act.

Assange faces 17 counts of Espionage under the 1917 Espionage Act and one count of hacking under the US Computer Fraud and Abuse Act, which carry a maximum sentence of over 170 years.

The charges brought last year relate to WikiLeaks’ publication in 2010 and 2011 of diplomatic and military cables, covering the US Wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, and the detention of terrorist suspects in Guantanamo.

WikiLeaks published stolen documents obtained from computer hacking or otherwise obtained illegally, Lewis told the court.

Assange published classified documents from the US, including documents containing unredacted names of people who helped the US.

“He created a grave an imminent risk that those people named will suffer harm and arbitrary detention,” Lewis said.

It damaged the ability of armed forces to do their job, impacted the ability of US to carry out work abroad, he said.

Assange is ‘no journalist’ The documents disclosed by WikiLeaks include “Collateral Murder,” a video that showed US troops shooting civilians, including two Reuters journalists from a helicopter, and laughing at some of the casualties. Opening the case for the prosecution, before magistrate Vanessa Baraitser, Lewis said Assange had not been charged with disclosing “Collateral Murder” or other information that was embarrassing to the US government. The Afghan war logs included the names of “local Afghans and Iraqis that had provided information to the US government”, Lewis said, Names revealed on the documents included journalists, human rights activists and political dissidents living in repressive regimes. “Without redacting human names, Assange created an immediate risk that individuals he named will suffer serious harm or detention,” the court heard. He said it was quite clear that Julian Assange is no journalist, and that is made clear by his behaviour. “No respected journalist or activist would publish name of individuals he knew to be sources who had risked their lives in war zones,” he said. Claims of 170 year prison sentence exaggerated Lewis attacked what he said was the constant repetition by Assange’s defence team that he faced a prison sentence of 170 years that would likely lead to Assange spending his natural life in jail. He said that that US federal sentencing guidelines were similar to the UK’s. People who had been sentenced to similar offences to the charges against Assange in the US, received lower sentences. Chelsea Manning, who was tried in a military court, which considered that serving a third of her term would be sufficient. Terry Albury, who leaked FBI documents, was sentenced to 48 months in 2018 and Reality Winner, a former intelligence specialist who leaked classified material, to 60 months. The defence wishes to cast Mr Assange as an emblem of freedom of expression, he said. “It is not up to court to decide whether Mr Assange is a journalist, or a whistleblower.” Assange accused of hacking offence The court heard that in 2010, Chelsea Manning, a member of the US Army, disclosed 90,000 ‘significant incident reports’ about the Afghan war, 800 reports on the Guantanamo Bay detention centre, and thousands of cables on the Iraq War. Assange had exchanged communications for months on the messaging service Jabber with Manning, where he agreed to assist Manning in cracking a “hashed password” stored on a Windows computer. In March 2010, after Assange said he was good at cracking password hashes – a mathematical formula used for securing passwords - Manning provided a string of characters. A forensic expert found the string- which contained a hash code of one half of the password which was stored in two separate locations in Windows - was identical to an account that was not assigned to any user “Had Manning obtained the full hash, and had Assange and Manning managed to crack it, she could have logged on under name of another user,” said Lewis. This would potentially allow Manning to log on without revealing her identity.

Damage to US intelligence Lewis told the court that Assange had founded WikiLeaks as an ‘Intelligence Agency for the public,’ and solicited restricted material until 2010, then solicited classified material after this date. It published the most wanted leaks in 2009 organised by country. They included bulk databases, including Intellipedia, an unclassified but non-public CIA open source database. Assange spoke at the hacking conferences, Hack in a Box and the Chaos Computer Club, where he encouraged people to supply documents, the court heard.