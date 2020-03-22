Cyber gangsters hit UK medical firm poised for work on Coronavirus with Maze ransomware attack

Cyber gangsters have attacked the computer systems of a medical research company on standby to carry out trials of a possible future vaccine for the Coronavirus, Covid-19.

The Maze ransomware group attacked the computer systems of Hammersmith Medicines Research (HMR), publishing personal details of thousands of former patients after the company declined to pay a ransom.

The company, which carried out tests to develop the Ebola vaccine and drugs to treat Alzheimer's disease, carries out early clinical trails of drugs and vaccines.

The attack comes only days after the Maze crime group made a public promise not to attack medical research organisations during the Coronavirus pandemic.

HMR said that IT staff discovered a “severe attack” in progress on Saturday 14 March but were able to halt it and restore its computer systems and email by the end of the day.

Malcolm Boyce, managing and clinical director and doctor said “We repelled [the attack] and quickly restored all our functions. There was no downtime.”

The organisation had “beefed up” its defences substantially, he said.

Hacking group publishes thousands of medical files

The hacking group published a notice on a website claiming it had attacked the company with ransomware on 14 March.

It stepped up pressure on the organisation yesterday [21 March], by publishing historic sensitive medical and personal information about thousands of former patients on the internet.

The files, which HMR said are likely to date back 8 to 20 years, contain medical questionnaires, copies of passports, driving licenses and national insurance numbers of over 2,300 of the organisation’s patients.

Computer Weekly has established that the documents, which represent a sample of HMR former patients chosen with surnames beginning G,I and J, include at least one copy of a currently valid passport.

Ransom Demand

Boyce said that the hackers had sent the company medical files of former patients which were 8 to 20 years old as proof they had gained access to the company’s data, along with a ransom demand.

He said that most of the sample files sent to HMR contained details of young people who had taken part in clinical trials while traveling and would be difficult to trace.

“What they have sent us was 8 to 20 years old, and we would not know how to contact them. They are probably young people who have mostly returned to their country of origin,” he said.

“They are from Australia and South Africa, which were at this time, frequent visitors to this country, and took part in clinical trials,” he said.

Boyce said he was aware that the hackers had released further records on the internet but had not seen their content.

The research company was not a pharmaceutical company and did not have the funds to pay a ransom demand even it wanted to, Boyce told Computer Weekly.

“We have no intention of paying. I would rather go out of business than pay a ransom to these people,” he said.

Maze breaks promise not to attack medical organisations

The Maze group, which first came to notice in May 2019, extorts victims by encrypting the files of an organisation and demanding a ransom payment to release the files.

It upped the ante in late 2019 by naming companies on websites that refused to pay ransoms and publishing documents and data stolen from their computer networks.

The group made a public promise in a ‘press release’ on 18 March not to attack medical organisations during the Coronavirus outbreak.

“Due to [the] situation with incoming global economy crisis and virus pandemiс, our team decided to help commercial organizations as much as possible. We are starting exclusive discounts season for everyone who have faced our product,” it said.

“We also stop all activity versus all kinds of medical organizations until the stabilization of the situation with virus.”

Criminals ‘only interested in money’

Raj Samani, chief scientist at the computer security specialist, McAfee, said that Maze’s apparent reversal of its policy not to attack medical intuitions shows that the criminals’ only focus was making money.

“We have had previous assertions from other ransomware groups that they aren’t going to go after medical environments, but it really shows us we can’t take what these individuals say as trustworthy,” he said.

Boyce said: “They are unscrupulous individuals and they are pretending now that there is an amnesty because of the Covid-19 virus.”

HMR has not disclosed how the Maze group gained access to its network but the hacking group frequently relies on exploit kits, which contain software designed attack known software vulnerabilities to penetrate company defences.

The hacking group has also used phishing emails to deliver malware to employees who may be tricked into downloading malicious software.

Troy Mursch, chief research office at Bad Packets, a threat intelligence company, said that historical data showed that Hammersmith Medicines Research used a Fortinet VPN server, which may have had a vulnerability that Maze could have exploited.

Brett Callow, threat analyst at Emisoft, a security company, said that Maze had initially misattributed the leaked files from HMR to another company, which may suggest that Maze has attacked a data centre used by HMR and other companies.

“I can’t help but wonder whether they’ve got their hooks into one or more data centres that haven't properly isolated their clients’ networks,” he said.

“If companies were more open about these incidents, it may be possible to get a handle on what they’re doing which could help other companies avoid being hit.”

ICO and NCA making enquiries

HMR has reported the incident to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which told Computer Weekly that it is making enquires.

An ICO spokesperson said: “People’s medical data is highly sensitive information, not only do people expect it to be handled carefully and securely, organisations also have a responsibility under the law.”

"When a data breach occurs, we would expect an organisation to consider whether it is appropriate to contact the people affected, and to consider whether there are steps that can be taken to protect them from any potential adverse effects”.

A spokesman from the National Crime Agency said: “We are aware of an incident affecting Hammersmith Medicines Research Limited. We are working with partners to support the organisation and understand the impact of the incident.”

Software companies offer help

Computer security companies have offered to assist medical research companies and hospitals fighting ransomware attacks during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Emsisoft said it had teamed up with Coveware, to offer free help to healthcare providers affected by ransomware during the Coronavirus crisis, including threat analysis, development of decryption tools, and as a last resort, negotiating with cyber attackers.

Samani said that McAfee would assist any organisation that is having to fight on the front line, trying to find a vaccine or trying to combat Covid-19.

“Anyone that does have ransomware, we will do everything we can free of charge to try and get them online as quickly as possible,” he said.

Boyce said that HMR was on standby for testing possible vaccines to the Coronavirus when they are ready. “We fully expect to be involved in that when they appear.”

Additional research by Matt Fowler

