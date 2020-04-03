Business data science teams need to be multi-disciplined, says Trainline

Building well-balanced data science teams in conjunction with a relentless focus on creating data-based products for customers are the critical elements of any successful data science programme.

Sam Taylor, head of data science at Trainline, gives this advice to peers, while reflecting on the work of the team they have built over the past four years. And he puts a big emphasis on having a core data science team with people from different academic disciplines.

“Our main goal has been to use Trainline’s data to build great data products for our customers,” he says. “We spend a lot of time working with designers who draw on user research and listen to our customers, understanding what they need,” he says.

An example of those data products is SplitSave, which makes it easier for passengers to find the cheapest fare for a given journey, using the phenomenon of split ticketing. Trainline claims split ticketing could save UK train travellers up to £340m in 2020, compared with the cost of direct train ticket searches made via the Trainline app in October and November 2019. Or, at least it would have done, before the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis reduced train travel to a bare minimum compatible with public health safety.

The company has around 50 people in its data team, with a smaller team of hard-core data scientists, with people who have PhDs in physics, mathematics, bioinformatics, computer science and similar.

Taylor himself studied computer science at Aston University followed by a Masters in machine learning, data mining and high performance computing at the University of Bristol. His career includes a stint at Blackberry, where, he says: “I realised that I’ve always had a real curiosity about how things are working. At Blackberry, we were trying to figure out how the 3G protocol stack works and trying to predict causes of calls dropping and data science really took my fancy from there.”

“I think that the key thing in any data science and data team is to be solving really challenging problems,” he says. “And you need people with a variety of backgrounds for that, both academically and culturally. It’s very hard to solve complex problems if you are always going in from the same angle. For example, people in physics will tackle a problem very differently people to people from bioinformatics and vice versa. So, you do need that variety.”

Data science is also, he says, a team sport, and so questing for “unicorn data scientists who can do everything” does not make sense.

Nor is he a fan of the isolated data science labs approach that may work for the bigger technology and media companies, such as Google or Netflix.

“I have seen these bigger companies have research labs,” says Taylor. “At a company of Trainline’s size, we see the value that comes out of data science for our customers, in terms of ease of use, saving money, as well as the booking and travel experience. What we’ve built and how we work works very well for Trainline and probably would for a lot of other companies in our [ecommerce] space.

“I think the key thing, in this regard, is to really understand our customers because we work closely with the teams that have listened to them – that is to say, the product and user research teams. And we are very close to the engineering teams to help us to build and iterate on our data products so we can deliver ever increasing value to customers.”

When recruiting, Taylor says the main thing he looks for is curiosity, specifically “are they curious about understanding why things work?” And that is demonstrated by the questions they ask. “A lot of data science is about asking the right questions, and then diving into the data and figuring out the answer to those questions,” he says.