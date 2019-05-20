CIO interview: Mark Holt, CTO, Trainline

Mark Holt is an IT leader who is attracted to companies that look for ways to exploit the power of technology in high-growth environments. After spending his working life fulfilling roles in a range of entrepreneurial businesses, Holt became CTO at transport specialist Trainline in 2014 – and the position allows him to continue working as an IT leader who embraces creative thinking.

“It wouldn’t have been an interesting opportunity to me if it was a company that just wanted to sit on its hands,” says Holt, who spoke with Computer Weekly at the firm’s headquarters near Chancery Lane, London. He says his role at Trainline is all about helping his staff identify new opportunities for data-led solutions to the challenges faced by rail and bus users.

“The thing I love most of all is that we touch real people on a daily basis,” he says. “Between 450,000 and 500,000 people will have opened our app to help them get to work this morning. I love being on a train and seeing people using our app. And over the course of the past five years, it’s been amazing seeing more and more people using it.”

Embracing innovation is nothing new to Holt. Right from the start of his career, he was interested in exploring cutting-edge systems and services. “Way back in 1993, my first ever job was building neural networks to do commodity price prediction,” he says.

“I did a whole series of things in the early days of the internet, but for the past 10 to 15 years, I’ve been focusing on high-growth companies. I like working for companies that are fast-moving; I like companies that are exciting and that operate in markets where you can do interesting things.”

Holt’s second-to-last role was at commodity-trading technology specialist Trayport, where he helped turn a small operation into a large, successful business. Holt’s penultimate position was at intellectual property management firm CPA Global, which he describes as a “super-cool” role in another private equity-backed business. Trainline was a similar opening, he says.

“It provided an equity-backed growth opportunity – we’ve done a great job over the past five years of really growing the business significantly. I was presented with a chance to do some really interesting things very quickly and change the way that things were done in the business.”

Digital systems and services are key to the firm’s continuing business transformation. “Trainline is a technology company – we are an e-commerce retailer,” says Holt, adding that his close working relationship with chief executive Clare Gilmartin is crucial to its success.

Trainline’s platform hosts more than 80 million customer visits a month, and more than 80% of visits are via mobile devices. The firm sells more than 204 tickets every minute, and the app sits at the core of its e-commerce approach.

The app includes a range of innovative features that exploit real-time data to keep passengers up to date. A price-prediction tool analyses historical trends and tells customers the most economical time to book tickets, while a rail-journey planner helps people to plan their next trip.

BusyBot, meanwhile, crowdsources data from thousands of passengers about how crowded trains are and provides real-time information on seat availability. Holt says more than 25,000 people interact with the app every day, sending information to help keep the service updated and inform other passengers where seats are available on public transport.

The firm’s innovative use of data helps Trainline customers make more than 172,000 smarter journeys each day, he says. “Developments like e-tickets, platform and delay predictions, and related developments, are really important in helping us create that magic carpet ride for the customer.”

Learning lessons and iterating continually Work on other pioneering services continues. The firm now offers a voice-activated app, so Google Assistant and Siri users can interact with its services. Voice is being extended to a chatbot, so app users can interact and ask simple questions about key issues, such as pricing and refunds, and the chatbot tries to figure out the intent of the customer. Interestingly, this project has taught Holt and his team some valuable lessons. The chatbot launch was not as successful as they had hoped – it turned out that user requirements often differed from machine-learning system expectations. The good news is that Trainline’s iterative development approach means the chatbot continues to be honed and improved. “We were all very excited about our chatbot,” says Holt. “We launched it and, in many cases, it had no idea what the customer was talking about. The app had to learn what our customers want. And, in many cases, that’s what we’re all about – putting something out the door and then constantly iterating so that the product is improved. “Getting something out to customers is the key thing. We could have sat with the product in our labs for the next 10 years and we’d still have had the same problem, where it couldn’t work out customer requests. By putting it out there, we get continual improvement.”

After 15 years leading technology in Leeds City Council, Dylan Roberts is building a digital ecosystem for the entire region, even looking at how digital services can help extend life expectancy for local people. Trainline’s tech team now numbers 300. Holt says these individuals are given room to be creative – and this freedom is paying dividends. “The great ideas don’t come from me – they come from a group of people who you empower, you trust and you allow them to figure out what will work for the business,” he says. “That’s how the good stuff happens.” Holt gives the example of how the BusyBot application was generated through an internal hackathon programme. One of his internal developers built an early prototype of the app, Holt was impressed with what he saw and gave the developer one day a week to spend time building BusyBot. Most services are developed through similar internal collaborations, but Trainline also looks beyond the enterprise firewall for great ideas, says Holt. Being centrally located in one of the world’s leading locations for startups makes it easy for developers at the firm to attend and hold meetups for like-minded individuals. “I expect people to go and be part of the wider development community in London,” he says. “It’s a very vibrant tech community – there’s always something going on. People can present or just attend or whatever. I think that approach is critically important to us.”