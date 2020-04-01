What we can learn from Marriott’s new data breach embarrassment

To suffer one data breach may be regarded as a misfortune; to suffer two looks like carelessness. However, as the industry picks over the second major data breach to befall hotel chain Marriott International in under two years, there are some encouraging signs that despite how it may appear to an observer, the firm has learned some important cyber security lessons. All organisations could stand to learn from its experience.

To establish the facts; between January and February 2020, the login credentials of two employees at a franchise hotel property were used to access the personal information – including contact details and personal data, loyalty account information, and guest preferences – of 5.2 million Marriott guests.

On discovering the breach, Marriott immediately disabled the compromised credentials and began an internal investigation. It has informed law enforcement and has already implemented heightened monitoring and taken steps to support the affected customers.

Coming so soon after hundreds of millions of customer details were stolen in 2018, earning Marriott a huge fine from the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), there are many that would like to rush to condemn the company. But this is not always appropriate in the wake of a cyber security incident of this nature.

Cybereason chief security officer Sam Curry said: “Today, it is less about bayoneting the wounded and a lot more about how Marriott makes sure this never happens again? Brands are suffering regularly, and time will tell what happened with Marriott,” he said.

Stuart Reed, Nominet vice-president of cyber, said: “News that Marriott has been hit again by a security breach raises the question of what should be done after a company suffers an incident. Highlighting potential vulnerabilities but also showcasing the importance of investment, the steps taken after a breach are often crucial to alleviating reputational damage and securing the data of customers in the future.

“In our research, we have found that two thirds of those hit by a breach in the past 12 months weren’t very confident that their organisation could defend against the same type of attack again,” he said. “The recent Marriott security incident potentially indicates that this lack of confidence is warranted.”

Appropriate response However, it’s important to note that based on currently available information, the second attack was substantially less severe than its predecessor, and Samantha Humphries, security strategist at Exabeam, said that the steps the company took in its disclosure were overall responsible and appropriate. “If there is something positive to say about this breach notification, it’s that Marriott’s security team seems to have minimised the attacker’s dwell time to a little over a month,” she said. “While still significant, 5.2 million compromised guests is a drastic reduction from almost half a billion the last time this organisation identified an attack. “What’s clear in this case is the credentials-based attack – whether it came via compromised credentials from unwitting employees or malicious insiders in the network – is far from rare. A 2019 Forrester survey revealed almost half of data breaches were caused by some form of insider threat. It’s a case of when this will happen for most security teams, so the focus needs to be on minimising dwell time for attackers – from months to minutes,” she said. Varonis field CTO Brian Vecci said he also saw a silver lining: “It may seem strange, but Marriott should be commended. They were able to report on what information was taken and which customers were affected. A breach is never good news, but it’s a positive sign that they were able to keep tabs on their data and report on it – transparency is the name of the game.” Ed Macnair, CEO of Censornet, said Marriott’s latest embarrassment will serve as a lesson for everyone else in how a simple attack technique can have wide-ranging and long-lasting impacts. “Account takeover is basically modern day identity theft – criminals hijack an employee’s legitimate email account and use it for malicious means,” he said. “For Marriott, two employee's accounts were used to steal vast amounts of guest data. “While financial data wasn't stolen the personal information the criminals did get is incredibly valuable and can be used for malicious means – for example, to use personal information to conduct convincing phishing attacks against guests,” said Macnair.

Constant vigilance, even during unique times Bob Rudis, chief data scientist at Rapid7, said that the incident highlighted the importance of remaining vigilant for new cyber attacks even – or particularly – if you have just experienced one. Successful attacks can happen to any organisation, and the use of stolen legitimate credentials remains highly popular, he said. Moreover, vigilance should be redoubled during the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. “Current disruptions in traditional work patterns also increase the likelihood of more frequent and clever attacks occurring every day. Even though your staff may be more dispersed than usual, this is no time to hold back on regular awareness training,” said Rudis. “It is also paramount that you continue to watch for anomalous behaviour of systems and accounts to reduce the time attackers have to accomplish their goals if they do manage to breach your defences.” Darktrace’s director of strategic threat, Marcus Fowler, agreed that even though the hospitality industry is enduring great hardship during this time of enforced venue closures and self-isolation, no business could afford to take its eye off the ball, even if all its employees have been furloughed. “This breach should serve as a wake-up call to all in the hospitality sector – and other industries being negatively impacted by the pandemic – that they are still targets. Attackers won’t wait to attack until business has stabilised, or until security and IT teams have completed the transition to remote work,” he said. “Instead adversaries will look to use this uncertainty and upheaval to their advantage – striking while businesses are struggling to adapt.” “These organisations also still have information that is valuable to cyber actors. In this instance it was the contact information of 5.2 million customers, which attackers can use to launch targeted email campaigns. “Unfortunately, the risks of business email compromise are exacerbated when employees are working remotely and are hungry to receive information from colleagues or updates from their company,” said Fowler.