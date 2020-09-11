Travel industry websites are laughably insecure, claims Which?

Despite falling victim to serious data breaches and being issued multimillion pound fines, British Airways and Marriott International have apparently failed to learn any cyber security lessons, and their websites are littered with hundreds of easily exploitable vulnerabilities, according to an extensive investigation into the security of the travel industry conducted by consumer advocacy group Which?.

Which? probed the systems of 98 travel firms, including the likes of easyJet and Lastminute.com, and claims to have found thousands of data security vulnerabilities that could make it laughably easy for cyber criminals to access traveller data such as payment card details, passport information, email addresses and itineraries.

Marriott International was found to have the most vulnerabilities, 500 in total and 100 judged as high or critical, while British Airways’s websites had 115 potential vulnerabilities, 12 critical, most of them related to unpatched software and applications.

EasyJet, which earlier in 2020 lost the data of nine million customers, was found to have 222 vulnerabilities across nine domains, including one vulnerability that could allow a hacker to hijack customer browsing sessions. Lastminute.com’s website contained a critical vulnerability that could have allowed attackers to manipulate pages, access user session cookies, and create fake accounts.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel, said: “Our research suggests that Marriott, British Airways and easyJet have failed to learn lessons from previous data breaches and are leaving their customers exposed to opportunistic cyber criminals.

“Travel companies must up their game and better protect their customers from cyber threats, otherwise the ICO [Information Commissioner’s Office] must be prepared to step in with punitive action, including heavy fines that are actually enforced.

“The government must also allow for an opt-out collective redress regime that deals with mass data breaches – so that companies that play fast and loose with people’s data can be held to account.”