Insurance firm Chubb may be latest Maze ransomware victim

Cyber security insurance firm Chubb is investigating a cyber security incident that may involve the Maze ransomware group. This comes after the cyber criminals behind a spate of recent ransomware attacks published a statement on their own news website claiming it has successfully attacked the organisation.

Chubb offers security insurance services covering business interruptions due to attack or error, data loss and restoration, incident response and investigation costs, crisis communications, liability from data protection failures and unauthorised networks, blackmail and regulatory investigation expenses, among other things.

In its statement, the Maze group said it had obtained personally identifiable information (PII) from Chubb and threatened to release more if Chubb does not meet its demands. It has already published some information as proof of its actions, including the email addresses of Chubb’s CEO and COO.

A Chubb spokesperson told Computer Weekly: “We are currently investigating a computer security incident that may involve unauthorised access to data held by a third-party service provider. We are working with law enforcement and a leading cyber security firm as part of our investigation.

“We have no evidence that the incident affected Chubb’s network. Our network remains fully operational and we continue to service all policyholder needs, including claims. Securing the data entrusted to Chubb is a top priority for us. We will provide further information as appropriate.”

If confirmed as a Maze ransomware incident, this will be the latest in a string of cyber attacks conducted by the criminal group behind it. Earlier in March, the group attacked the systems of Hammersmith Medicines Research (HMR) and published the data of drug trial participants, breaking a ‘promise’ they had made not to attack any medical organisations during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Roguine, director of solutions marketing and enablement at data protection specialist Arcserve, said the attack demonstrated how even those who are acutely aware of the impact of cyber crime can still fall victim to a well-targeted attack.

“With hackers like the Maze ransomware gang publishing victims’ data online if they don’t pay a ransom, organisations must now treat all attacks like a data breach, and ensure they’re following proper compliance protocols for notifying affected customers and employees. Paying up might seem like the only option in these situations, but it isn’t – and it actually encourages more attacks,” said Roguine.

“Companies shouldn’t abandon their disaster recovery plan, and now need to be thinking of new ways they can protect stored data and backups from being extracted and used against them.

“Backup and continuous availability technologies can help mitigate the impact of an attack and should be included in this plan; by allowing organisations to spin up copies of encrypted data and systems, these solutions can help minimise downtime and prevent data loss.

“Businesses should also apply the same level of security on data backups as they do on the rest of the end points on their network, and put them on a separate domain so they’re harder for cyber criminals to reach,” he said.

Darren Wray, chief technology officer (CTO) at data privacy firm Guardum, added: “Viral ransomware is a particular nasty approach that has proven successful for a number of groups, this is made all the worse by attackers extracting data to make public.

“All firms need to be learning from such attacks and taking the risks very seriously, particularly those in high-profile sectors such as insurance companies, which are targeted because they are rich and not particularly well liked.

“These steps should include having the right processes, procedures and practises in place for new and evolving scenarios. This includes making sure that personal and commercial information is protected and, where appropriate, redacted to ensure that even if documents are stolen and exfiltrated out of the building that they are of limited use to any attacker,” said Wray.

However, despite Chubb’s security expertise, there are some troubling indications that the firm may not have taken adequate precautions to safeguard its own systems. According to Bad Packets’ Troy Mursch, scans for CVE-2019-19781, also known as “Shitrix”, found that Chubb had five vulnerable Citrix NetScaler servers.