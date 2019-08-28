Mitigating engineering attacks with multifactor authentication

Social engineering attacks are one of the most prevalent forms of attack against organisations. They can target any organisation, regardless of size or type.

In fact, many of us will have experience of them, such as automated calls claiming to be from your internet service provider or emails offering “unbelievable” discounts, for example. They can vary in sophistication, with some easy to spot, while others are highly convincing.

Europol’s Internet organised crime threat assessment (IOCTA) 2018 highlights the growing prevalence of social engineering attacks, stating that “criminals use social engineering to achieve a range of goals: to obtain personal data, hijack accounts, steal identities, initiate illegitimate payments, or convince the victim to proceed with any other activity against their self-interest, such as transferring money or sharing personal data”.

Phishing attacks can have a hugely damaging effect on businesses and individuals, according to the Home Office.

“That is why we have invested more than £200m since 2010 in the law enforcement response and are funding local specialist cybercrime units to ensure that cyber criminals are brought to justice,” a spokesperson tells Computer Weekly.

Social engineering attacks can be broadly broken down into three distinct types, with the first being the most frequent:

Phishing – Email or social media based social engineering attacks.

Vishing – Voice-based social engineering, frequently over the phone but can also be in person or VoIP (i.e. Skype).

Smishing – Mobile phone-based text messaging (SMS) social engineering attacks.

Version of authentication Commonly, for the authentication system to be robust, each stage of the 2FA/MFA process relies on a different channel being used. “There are lots of different versions of authentication, but they broadly boil down to being unique every time you log on, and that is why they are so good,” says Colin Tankard, managing director of security firm Digital Pathways. Email, SMS, device and application based 2FA/MFA systems all work on the same principle of sending the user a one-time passcode when they are attempting to log in. This passcode has a brief window in which it can be entered, otherwise it becomes invalid. This is commonly 30-60 seconds for Email, app, or device methods, but SMS commonly has a longer window of two minutes, to allow extra time for the SMS message to be received. Some SMS-based authentication systems offer the opportunity to send multiple one-off passcodes. This allows users to have a stock of pre-generated passcodes in advance, which can be helpful in areas where there is limited coverage by mobile providers. However, this is also carries the risk that someone might be able to obtain the phone and acquire the passcodes. The lifespan of these passcodes sent in advance can vary from weeks to months or even years, and their duration is dependent upon the risk attached. SMS is potentially the weakest method, due to the extended duration in which the code remains valid and the potential for the message being intercepted. That said, this is such a comparatively low risk that it remains a robust method of 2FA/MFA.

Application-based methods The application-based method of 2FA/MFA methodology is comparatively recent, as well as becoming the most common, with apps like Google Authenticator and Sophos Authenticator being easily available for organisations to use. Furthermore, this does not require the additional expense of purchasing more devices, as would be required with token and device-based 2FA methods. “The primary issue with these is that you do need a backup method of getting in. If your phone breaks or gets lost, your account will most likely be inaccessible,” says Chris Johnson, a solutions architect. “Many sites get around this by providing a set of rescue codes that you can print out or save somewhere in case of phone loss.” Device-based 2FA/MFA relies on the user having a small device with them (typically credit-card sized). It may also require them to enter a pin-code in order to activate the device to receive the passcode, adding a further layer of security to the process. One downside to this method, is that the batteries can run out or the device be lost, which will necessitate a new device being sent, with the user unable to access the organisation’s network during that time.

Physical tokens Physical tokens, such as USB keys, carry within them a second passcode. Care has to be taken with these, as there have been instances where users have kept their token in the same bag as the laptop it is designed to unlock. Users should be encouraged carry tokens on their key rings or security lanyards; a habit that can be encouraged by adding a keyring to the token. “I’ve used various forms; the most common was RSA Security’s one-time tokens which we've used to protect sensitive environments, as these just work and last for years,” says Johnson. “The downside is that they aren't the cheapest when you ramp up the user count.” Token and device-based systems also have the advantage of ensuring employees cannot login after they leave an organisation, because at the exit interview, they are typically required to return all equipment belonging to the organisation. Biometrics have become the holy grail of 2FA/MFA because it is an authentication method that is inherently unique to the user and cannot be easily taken from them. Biometric authorisation can be performed using fingerprints, voice-print or retina-scanning, but each carries significant challenges. Fingerprint scanning is the most commonplace, as many smart phones and laptops carry fingerprint scanners, but they are also the most unreliable and inaccurate. Rather than requiring a specific match, fingerprint scanners allow for some accuracy deviation – to compensate for dirty fingerprint readers – and thereby potential false-positives. “It is like saying you got your password a little bit wrong, but I am going to let you in, which you do not have if you are using the token readers,” says Tankard.

Storage security There have also been several instances of fingerprints being spoofed, and there is the additional concern of where the fingerprint is stored and how secure this storage is. This point was illustrated by the recent discovery by security researchers of a publicly accessible database of biometric information, including unencrypted fingerprint records. Retina scanning remains most the reliable method of 2FA/MFA. However, as a vast number of people remain phobic about eye scans, and the equipment is still expensive, it remains impractical for mass-market adoption. Voice recognition, frequently used in telephone banking (many will have had to repeat “my voice is my passport”), bridges the age gap and does not require the additional devices that apps or device-based 2FA/MFA can require. Voice-based 2FA/MFA systems can also be combined with speech recognition systems to provide an additional layer of security, with users having to state an additional passcode. However, the sensitivity of the system is such that it may not recognise the user where there is a poor connection. Before implementing any biometric system, it is important to ensure that any current or future employees with disabilities will not be affected adversely. With the exception of biometrics – and especially retina scanning – the price of 2FA/MFA technology has dropped in recent years, making them a readily affordable solution for many organisations.