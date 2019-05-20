Implement multifactor authentication, urges expert panel

Multifactor authentication (MFA) is a good place to start protecting employees and customers, a panel of experts has told attendees of the European Identity & Cloud Conference 2019 in Munich.

“At the very least, organisations should be using MFA to protect users. Everyone talks about how easy passwords are to defeat as a security mechanism, yet we have a very low penetration level in most organisations of MFA,” said Alex Weinert, program manager at Microsoft.

“I would say MFA is the one thing to do to keep users safe if [organisations] haven’t done so already. That would be my first tower of defense when it comes to preventing customers and employees from falling victim to hackers,” he said.

Anmol Singh, lead analyst at KuppingerCole, agreed, adding that it is important for organisations implementing MFA to consider the composition of MFA very carefully.

“They need to understand that each of the two, three or more factors can be used to discover different kinds of risks,” he said. “And when choosing which factors to use, they should ensure that these cover the most serious risks to their particular organisation or business.”

It is about deciding which factors to use and when, said Martin Kuppinger, principal analyst at KuppingerCole. “MFA systems, by definition, should support as many authentication indicators as possible to enable organisations to choose and adapt to particular needs of their business and users,” he said.

John Tolbert, lead analyst at KuppingerCole, said that in deploying MFA, organisations should look at the various risk levels they are facing and the importance of what they are trying to protect.

“For example, if a financial services provider were to implement an MFA system requiring a password and just some knowledge-based form of identification, that would just be a bad idea, not true MFA.

“Policies are important to set out what combinations of factors are required for each type of transaction to ensure appropriate levels of authentication assurance and identity assurance,” he said.

Tolbert said it is important to ensure that the risk and required assurance are mapped accurately. “While people do not want any more friction in their transactions than necessary, they also want to know that there are appropriate levels of stepped-up assurance for higher value transactions,” he said.

Another important thing to consider, added Tolbert, is environmental factors such as the geographical location of the person logging in and whether or not they are using a known and trusted device, as well as whether the user behaviour pattern is normal or not.