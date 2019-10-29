CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
IR35 reforms – the difficult decisions facing IT contractors
In this week’s Computer Weekly, we examine the difficult choices facing UK IT contractors from the controversial IR35 tax reforms. Social engineering is a major source of cyber security attacks – we look at mitigation strategies. And the IT chief at Mercedes F1 explains what it takes to support a world championship team. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
IR35 private sector preparation: What the banks’ take on the reforms means for IT contractors
With six months until IR35 tax avoidance reforms are extended to the private sector, a number of financial services firms are thinning out their contractor workforce – is that the way to ensure compliance?
Mitigating social engineering attacks with MFA
The growing frequency of social engineering attacks highlights the increasing need for organisations to take steps to mitigate the effects of phishing
CIO interview: Matt Harris, head of IT, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport
The IT chief at the world-leading Formula 1 team is focused on using technology to support and deliver marginal gains in performance for the team’s drivers