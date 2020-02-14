Nokia to roll out 5G in France and Italy, enables IoT in Argentina

Finnish comms technology provider Nokia is extending its partnership with French mobile operator IIiad Group to roll out 5G networks across France and Italy, and has been selected by Telecom Argentina to help enable new enterprise internet-of-things (IoT) services in the country.

The 5G deal will focus on network modernisation and 5G introduction in France and 5G introduction in Italy, making the technology available to 17 million IIiad subscribers across both countries.

Nokia has worked closely with IIiad in France since 2012 and in Italy since 2018 on the roll-out of 3G and 4G, and now adds 5G networks to its portfolio. Iliad will install Nokia’s latest radio access technology, AirScale, allowing it to capitalise on early 5G networks while supporting 4G/LTE and 5G in the same radio access system.

The installation of 5G massive MIMO antennas will enable Iliad subscribers to make the most of 5G’s ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth capabilities.

Thomas Reynaud, CEO of the IIiad Group, said: “We want to offer our customers the best possible 5G experience and that is why we have chosen to strengthen and accelerate our relationship with Nokia as we enter the 5G era. Nokia’s innovative 5G technologies and solutions will enable us to launch quickly and efficiently, delivering a superior network performance while also securing us against future challenges.”

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, added: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with IIiad to roll out 5G networks across France and Italy and build out a world-class network for businesses and consumers alike. The radio technologies will give Iliad the flexibility to quickly and smoothly launch a future-proof 5G network.”

Across the Atlantic, Nokia has signed a contract with Telecom Argentina enabling it to offer IoT services to its enterprise customers in the country and across Latin America using Nokia Worldwide IoT Network Grid (WING). The virtualised WING infrastructure will be offered as a managed service, giving companies faster capability to launch IoT services that improve their customer experience.

It is also intended to provide Telecom Argentina’s customers with strategic opportunities to ensure the implementation of suitable solutions to various industry verticals that seek IoT services in Argentina, with a fast time to market across industries including automotive, agriculture, utilities, finance and services.

Read more about 5G and IoT Thanks to improved data management techniques, companies can maximise the transformation of utility business models and robust collaborative through IoT.

CIOs can maximise their IoT investments by bringing life to things to create powerful ecosystems and build new business models, delivering positive outcomes for their customers, employees and partners.

Nokia reportedly instructed by Deutsche Telekom to improve products to be considered as Huawei replacement, but lands 5G RAN contract with Orange Slovakia.

Verizon opens first 5G-enabled facility outside home market to offer organisations a hub to develop, test and co-create 5G applications, hardware and experiences.

Alongside this, incremental services such as connectivity and device management will be deployed to assist Telecom Argentina to create value-added opportunities in the current network and the 5G era to come. Nokia’s IMPACT platform will provide device management functionality as part of the WING offering.

Fernando Freytes, IoT manager at Telecom Argentina, said: “We are expanding our capability to offer end-to-end solutions to our enterprise customers and solve their IoT-related needs with faster time to market. With this new technology, we expect to reinforce our leadership with focus on IoT end-to-end, providing not only connectivity, but all that is needed to help our customers maximise the potential of IoT.”