IR35 private sector reforms: Protesters demand government halts April 2020 roll-out date

The incoming private sector IR35 reforms are conspiring to ensure the genuinely self-employed are losing work, while forcing compliant limited company contractors to exit the market, chancellor Sajid Javid has been warned in an open letter.

The document is signed by a dozen contracting stakeholders and representatives from the freelance sector, and is being published today ahead of an anti-IR35 protest march taking place at the Houses of Parliament.

The signatories include trade associations, contractor consultancies and media partners, and the letter details their concerns about the on-the-ground impacts the reforms are already having, despite the fact they do not officially come into force until 6 April 2020.

From this date, all medium-to-large private sector organisations will assume responsibility for determining how the contractors they engage with should be taxed, based on the work they do and how it is performed.

Previously, it was down to contractors to assess for themselves whether the way they work means they should be taxed in the same way as salaried workers (inside IR35) or off-payroll employees (outside IR35).

As detailed in the letter, this shift in responsibility has had a number of unintended consequences, as private sector firms look to offload the administrative burden the change will impose upon them in one of two ways.

Some – as documented by Computer Weekly – have sought to introduce blanket bans on the use of limited company contractors to absolve them from needing to assess the tax status of any self-employed staff they engage.