IR35 private sector reforms: Recruitment industry urges chancellor to halt April 2020 roll-out

Chancellor Sajid Javid is facing renewed calls to delay the roll-out of the IR35 reforms to the private sector, with the recruitment industry warning of projects being canned and jobs moving offshore as enterprises rush to achieve compliance.

More than a dozen recruitment companies have signed a letter to Javid outlining their concerns about what will happen if the reforms are extended to the private sector in their current form as planned on 6 April 2020.

“We agree that it is vital that people pay the right amount of tax, and that the system is fair,” says the letter. “That is why we think you need to pause and think again on the IR35 changes.”

As things stand, from April, medium to large private-sector organisations will assume responsibility for determining whether the contractors they engage with should be taxed in the same way as salaried workers (inside IR35) or off-payroll staff (outside IR35). Currently, it is down to contractors to make these determinations for themselves.

Although the new rules do not come into play for several months, there have already been numerous reports of large private-sector organisations seeking to sidestep the additional administrative burden that these new responsibilities will impose on them.

For example, Computer Weekly has reported on several high-profile enterprises, including Lloyds Bank, GlaxoSmithKline and IBM, that have sought to eradicate limited company contractors from their workforce to relieve themselves of having to carry out IR35 status assessments.

The letter warns: “Major businesses, including most of the banking sector, have already announced they will no longer engage contractors due to a lack of confidence in the legislation. That will just damage growth and productivity.”

It also makes reference to anecdotal reports that have emerged in recent weeks about organisations seeking to plug the resulting skills gaps by offshoring jobs or by asking contractors to continue working for them via umbrella companies.

“We are already seeing examples of projects being binned and work taken offshore, damaging growth here – and ultimately the tax take,” says the letter.