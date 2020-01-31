IR35 private sector reforms: BP contractors notified of incoming ban on PSCs

IT contractors at oil and gas giant BP have until 31 March 2020 to accept a new contract that will seem them taxed in the same way as salaried workers, Computer Weekly has learned.

Contractors working across the firm’s UK business are understood to have received a communication via their respective employment agencies on 30 January 2020 that BP will sever ties with all personal service company (PSC) contractors from the end of March.

An agency email, seen by Computer Weekly, states: “BP will no longer engage the services of people who contract via a PSC, [and] contractors must be directly employed and taxed at source either through a trusted supply partner or a Freelance and Contractor Services Association (FCSA) umbrella company.”

It also states that from April 1 2020, BP will “only engage (new, existing or renewed) contractors working in the UK whose agency or third-party supplier taxes on a PAYE [pay as you earn] basis” and confirms the company “will not increase rates” to compensate contractors for any loss in their take home pay that might occur as a result of the change in policy.

“It came as a shock, as there have been no discussions beforehand,” said one contractor, who spoke to Computer Weekly on condition of anonymity. “The email arrived from my agency, with nothing to soften the blow, and just said ‘please see the attached email from BP’. That’s how we found out.”

Computer Weekly contacted BP to confirm the changes, and received the following statement in response: “Like many UK companies, BP is reviewing what it needs to do to comply with the new UK government requirements regarding IR35 off-payroll working tax rules which come into effect from [the] beginning [of] April 2020.”

There is a fast-growing list of large enterprises that have started phasing out their use of limited company contractors and PSCs in recent months, ahead of the aforementioned IR35 tax avoidance reforms coming into play within the private sector from 6 April 2020.