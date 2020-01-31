WrightStudio - stock.adobe.com
Harvey Nash hires first female CEO
Beverley White takes over as Albert Ellis steps down after 14 years leading the IT recruitment and services firm
IT recruitment and services firm Harvey Nash has seen a major change in leadership, as its chief executive, Albert Ellis, is stepping down after 14 years in the role.
Today (31 January 2020) is Ellis’s last day in the position; the new incumbent, Beverley White, takes over as the new chief executive.
Ellis and White will work with the company’s board through a transition period.
During his time at the recruitment firm, Ellis’s achievements included growing and developing NashTech, Harvey Nash’s IT solutions and outsourced software development division, as well as establishing an annual CIO survey, which the company carries out with KPMG.
His tenure culminated in the the firm’s transition from public to private ownership over the past year, following Harvey Nash’s acquisition by DBAY Advisors.
He will remain involved with DBAY Advisors as a senior advisor on other investments.
The new chief executive has many years of experience in technology businesses, having started her career at IBM and later joining NTL, now part of Virgin Media.
Read more about leadership
- How to become a CIO thought leader.
- CIOs need to champion digital change as IT leadership roles evolve.
- UK firms lack the skills to make AI work, employees claim.
She shifted her focus to technology recruitment in 2002, when she joined Penna Consulting to lead the HR consulting and career development businesses and sit on the company’s board.
In 2017, she became the UK and Ireland chief executive for staffing firm GI Group, where she led the restructuring of the business, including the launch of two new brands.
Benelux: New skills in a digital world
Read about how Dutch organisations and the Netherlands in general are witnessing the rise of technologies like virtual reality, no-code programming platforms, smart neighbourhood, as well as fintech.
Start the conversation
0 comments