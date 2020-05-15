Interview: Bev White, chief executive, Harvey Nash

Throughout her career, Harvey Nash CEO Bev White has prepared for and thrived on challenges. Her management toolbox is certainly coming in handy right now, as the executive leads the global technology recruitment and outsourcing firm through the Covid-19 crisis.

In an exclusive interview with Computer Weekly, the executive talks about the changes she has observed in the business landscape since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, both in terms of recruitment and IT strategy.

According to White, Harvey Nash’s 2,400-strong workforce has been operating remotely over the past two months and the recruitment business is doing well, with companies still looking to hire staff. However, the new realities imposed by the pandemic have increased the pace of digitisation – the firm already used video conferencing for interviews to some extent, but that has now become the norm.

In addition, there has been a shift in the types of roles on offer by companies looking to hire IT professionals. “Permanent hiring is softening up, people are perhaps delaying some of their decisions where they feel it’s not urgent,” she says.

Conversely, the contracting business has “pretty much kept up”, according to White. “Organisations that were reluctant about not being able to meet someone in person to make that permanent hire and wanted to get their projects done, switched it into a contractor or an interim role to keep things moving,” she says.

When it comes to the types of expertise companies are looking to hire, demand for data analytics and cyber security has been increasing amid the pandemic. “As organisations have moved their operations to home working, they’ve had to tighten up the security across their platforms, and this has driven more demand for those kinds of skills,” White notes.

As a computer scientist who has spent much of her career working in the IT sector at companies such as IBM and NTL (now part of Virgin Media), before shifting to recruitment in 2002, White is an advocate for greater diversity in the industry and believes there is potential for change as a result of the pandemic.

“As a woman who spent more than half of her career in technology, I’m very conscious of the need to have a fair and open process for all kinds of interviewing,” she points out, adding that the current situation is making organisations revisit some of their assumptions regarding women.

“I think it’s been more proven now that you can be productive and still be a carer of children, and that may open people’s minds up more,” she notes. “[Remote working] has actually been an incredible experiment that has proven or disproven a lot of prime misconceptions.”

A new wave of outsourcing In addition to recruitment, the Harvey Nash chief executive says that as IT decision-makers seek to respond to the impact of coronavirus, she will be exploring other opportunities in the months to come, particularly around the group’s consulting unit Crimson and technology outsourcing business NashTech. “Some of our clients and new prospects are now thinking, ‘Actually, outsourcing is quite a good idea – I don’t think I want to run my own platform’. We are seeing more and more of these types of enquiries, and I see that being an increasing growth area for us,” she notes. However, the increased interest in shifting IT work to third parties that White reports is not related to a return to old practices, but a new model of outsourcing supported by automation. “Organisations are looking for opportunities to take repeatable processes and use robotics to help with that. This is about business process re-engineering and an opportunity to look at an organisation’s effectiveness as well,” she says.