We mustn’t let the return to offices kill the growth of women in tech

Figures from last year’s Tech Talent Charter – a movement designed to drive greater diversity in tech, which Nash Squared along with around 700 other businesses is a signatory to – showed that as many as one in three women in technology were considering leaving their job; while one in four of those who had left their role in recent years had moved outside the technology sector. This just underlines the risk of the gender diversity position in tech getting even worse.

Getting this right remains a key issue because women are still woefully under-represented in the tech industry. This year’s Digital Leadership Report shows that the proportion of women in tech globally is unchanged from last year: just 14% of technology leaders and 23% of the workforce as a whole. These figures are gradually moving upwards over the years, but the pace of change is frustratingly slow. No one would pretend that this is good enough.

Getting the in-office balance right

However, the situation is of course a nuanced one. There is little doubt that spending regular time in the office has significant positives attached. It enhances people’s sense of belonging and community. It helps drive better collaboration and ideas generation, raising productivity. Being constantly remote takes a toll on some people’s mental health and wellbeing.

It is no surprise therefore that increasing numbers of businesses have begun to formalise what has been an informal arrangement, laying down some form of mandate for time in the office. Our research finds that this is most commonly for two or three days – with large organisations tending to favour three, and smaller companies tending to specify two. But there is wide variation too – about 10% of businesses have a mandate for just one day in the office; while 15% require either four or five.

Clearly, what works best will be very individualised for each and every business as well as very dependent on the type of work that is performed. There are no blanket rules here and no ‘right’ versus ‘wrong’.

However, our research suggests that there is a real threat to the diversity agenda if businesses push the in-office mandate too far. Two or three days a week in the office appears to be optimal in most cases – moving that to four or five could have the result of deterring female participation and losing talent. This could apply at every level. In our executive recruitment business at Harvey Nash, we have seen a number of instances where clients have required the appointment to be in the office most of the week, and this has presented a real challenge in filling the post.

It isn’t just a question of gender, either. Hybrid and remote working appeals just as much to many men as women. They too want flexibility and autonomy. Growing numbers of men take an equal role in parenting or caring too. In a relationship with children or dependents, more flexible working patterns help both partners pick up the slack for each other and balance home and work responsibilities: it’s a two-way street.

Those businesses looking to bring staff back on-site most of the working week will effectively be moving back to the pre-pandemic position when everyone worked full time in the office, with perhaps one day (often a Friday) from home. It may well be worth reflecting on whether they were happy with their diversity position back then. The answer is probably ‘no’. It follows that to move the dial, they are likely to need to adopt a different model now.