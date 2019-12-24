Top 10 software development stories of 2019

There has never been a better time to be in software development. After years of being regarded as non-core, software development has quickly become a differentiator as businesses embark on digital transformations.

Organisations that previously outsourced software development are now building internal competencies to take advantage of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. Traditional enterprise software and hardware providers are repositioning their products as subscription-based services, bridging the gap between on-premise and cloud-native software development.

The likes of Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft produce huge amounts of software, but it is not the amount of code they develop that is striking. Their competitive edge relies on being able to provide customers with an almost continuous stream of updates, with bug fixes and improvements incorporated into new releases very quickly.

The idea of continuous integration and development represents a very different approach to software development. But CI/CD build on a number of industry foundations, such as DevOps and the adoption of Kubernetes and automation, to help enterprises integrate and release code as a continuous pipeline of work.

Here are Computer Weekly’s top 10 software development articles of 2019.

