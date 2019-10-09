How Goldman Sachs migrated to cloud native software development

During a presentation at GitLab’s first European conference, Ace Chandler, vice-president and software engineer at investment bank Goldman Sachs, described the company’s journey using software development lifecycle management (SDLC), and explained why the bank decided to use GitLab.

Software development lifecycle tools are at the centre of the bank’s software development ecosystem, managing the commitment of code to repositories, and the integrated development environment together with policies, monitoring and issue tracking.

Chandler manages the bank’s London software development lifecycle engineering team, which is mainly focused on GitLab, but also has responsibility for a number of other older SDLC platforms that the firm currently maintains.

He told delegates at the London GitLab Connect event that the team provides and look after these platforms that support 9,000 engineers at Goldman Sachs.

SDLC drives strategic software engineering at the bank. To support this, Chandler’s team provides processes and tools to enable engineers to use new programming languages and the associated ecosystem around these new languages.

Prior to deploying GitLab, he said the bank had 10 SDLC tools, some of which were 25 years old. These systems were developed in different areas of the business with approval chains to adhere with the regulations that govern the financial sector.