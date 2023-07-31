Chief data officer interview: Neema Raphael, Goldman Sachs

Neema Raphael left San Francisco in 2003 and headed to New York to apply his tech know-how to the enterprise sector. He soon landed a job at Goldman Sachs, and within five years, the self-confessed “tech nerd”, who knew nothing about the finance sector, was part of a team helping the banking giant survive one of the biggest crises the global finance sector has ever faced.

Raphael says he is a “Californian kid” who grew up in Los Angeles and completed his undergraduate tech education at the University of California in Berkeley.

After graduating in computer science in 2003, he immediately headed to New York, where he joined Goldman Sachs for what he describes as his first and only job. “I was studying computer science, which I love as I am a tech nerd, but I wasn’t sure if I wanted to do pure tech for tech and I wanted to learn something knew,” says Raphael.

He says he knew nothing about the finance sector, but had completed a couple of internships at Goldman Sachs in San Francisco. “The finance sector seemed a like a cool way to marry my tech skills with a new domain,” says Raphael.

After interviews at Goldman Sachs in New York, he says he was “totally sold” on the idea. Raphael was 22 year old, and began his journey as a computer programming analyst, where he coded back-office accounting systems.

But it was in 2008 when he really cut his teeth, in the bank’s IT department. “The financial crisis hit and people were actually worried about whether the firm will exist,” he says. This was just after the collapse of investment bank Lehman Brothers.

Raphael tells Computer Weekly: “There were a few groups that came together from different parts of the firm to try and bring company data together. Data about our exposure to Lehman Brothers, about how our business is running, our daily risk to get a more holistic view of how the firm was doing and our exposure. I was put into this sort of swat team building a database.”

Award win The database, known as Cptyr, won a prestigious award at the bank. Raphael says this was unusual because the award would normally go to the best banking or sales transaction rather than an IT project. “The database won the award,” he jokes. The first iteration of the database took weeks, but it continued to be developed to support the business. “The database not only helped save the company but became a business driver,” says Raphael. Different parts of the Goldman Sachs business, including salespeople, traders, and quants began to approach the team to find out more about the database that brings together all the data they need in one place. “This is where my data focus and passion came in,” he adds. Goldman Sachs has three business arms: investment banking and sales and trading, asset/wealth management and private wealth, and a third business known as Platform Solutions, which focuses on fintech and digital transactions. Raphael’s current role, which reports into the chief technology officer, covers all three. Each business line has its own engineers who are supported by his “horizontal team”, which builds platforms for all business verticals. The team is made up of about 500 tech professionals out of Goldman Sachs’ total tech workforce of 12,000, about a quarter of the company’s total staff. In his current role, Raphael says the biggest challenge is dealing with the “explosion of data and what people want to do with it”. “Finance has always been heavily data driven, but now it is even more important with machine learning, so my biggest challenge across the firm is organising data in a sane way that people can tap into, and to make sure it can be used for things like trading, making decisions and meetings regulations. “We have to make sure the data is organised, clean and high-quality, and make sure non-techies as well as techies can use it,” says Raphael, adding that data at the bank is “medium-sized but highly complex”. “The complexity of our data is the challenge that makes it super interesting here, not the volume, as we are not a web scale company,” he says.