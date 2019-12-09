Using CI/CD to turn ideas into software – quickly

A typical business complaint is that it takes a long time for the IT department to implement new software features. Delays in developing and getting software into production leads to lost opportunities and revenue.

In a digitally enabled organisation, however, this is not a problem, according to Roman Jouravlev, IT service management (ITSM) portfolio development manager at Axelos. Business ideas can be implemented in digital products and services in days, rather than months.

One of the tools that IT managers use to make this possible is continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD). This contributes to fast development and, because the deployments are more reliable, CI/CD also leads to resilient operations.

For instance, Amazon has decreased the number of simultaneous outages and increased revenue by releasing code every 11.7 seconds on average. Netflix, by contrast, is not as fast – its developers release code only several times a day – yet it still manages to adjust to its customers’ needs, says Siddharth Sinha, co-founder of visual content provider Dresma.

“What this means is that CI/CD has greatest impact on products that need regular feature updates and continuous fixes for bugs,” says Sinha.

When changing code is a routine task, Sinha says CI/CD is an efficient way of developing software, enabling more frequent, meaningful and faster deployments, releasing updates at any time in a sustainable way.

Jouravlev says the CI/CD pipeline, combined with other techniques, helps to ensure uninterrupted flow of changes to the production environment, which in turn enables fast implementation of new product and service features, as well as new opportunities for the business. New technology requires new ways of IT management.

“There are multiple movements in this area, with organisations adopting new approaches to the management of work, organisational structures, competences and quality,” he says.

Tooling for CI/CD CI/CD comprises a pipeline connecting a sequence of development and testing tools and processes to deploy code in an automated fashion. According to The Forrester Tech tide: Continuous software delivery report, a continuous software delivery (CSD) pipeline allows modern software teams to turn ideas into software and drive engagement with customers, suppliers and employees. It relies on automated pipelines of interlocking tools that orchestrate the planning, design, build, test and deployment of software from staged environments to production. However, as Forrester notes, these tools are numerous, come from many software companies and work together with varying degrees of harmony. Forrester recommends that application development and delivery professionals identify the vital technologies in which to invest to build a CSD practice that will help them deliver business value quickly. Read more about CI/CD Continuous integration/continuous delivery is responsible for pushing out a set of “isolated changes” to an existing application. We look at how big these changes can be. To realise the benefits of Agile for infrastructure, network teams must think differently about how to deliver services -- embracing radical change and a trial-by-error approach. Tools in the CI/CD market are evolving quickly into more integrated products to support CI/CD initiatives. In a market landscape report by Amalgam Insights, The 2020 guide to continuous integration and continuous delivery – process, projects and products, research fellow Tom Petrocelli notes: “The CI/CD market is evolving rapidly in a symbiotic fashion with the cloud-native, container cluster market. Presently, toolchains tend to be a DIY affair. This limits the reach of full CI/CD automation to companies with the resources to integrate products themselves. In response, end-to-end solutions are quickly emerging as vendors attempt to offer as much of the CI/CD toolchain as possible. The result will be to democratise CI/CD.”