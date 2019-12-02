Changes in the CI/CD pipeline

A core advantage gained through continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) environments is the ability to garner immediate feedback from the user base. This, in theory, enables software development teams to develop an application’s functionality “on the fly”, with each new feature put into what is known as a “branch” of the “master” source code tree.

In Forrester’s Tech tide for continuous software delivery Q4 2019 report, the analyst firm says the adoption of such technologies is a crucial step to increase development team efficiency, agility, and business alignment.

“Shifting away from protracted upfront planning and manual repetitive development steps saves teams time and money,” wrote Forrester analyst Diego Lo Giudice. “It empowers them to iterate quickly over smaller changes and adopt new practices like creating minimal viable products.”

Lo Giudice says application development and deployment teams can quickly gain customer feedback to assess whether their work is delivering the business value they expect. “If it doesn’t, continuous software delivery (CSD) permits teams to nimbly redirect their efforts and deliver business value sooner,” he wrote.

The Computer Weekly Developer Network recently ran a number of guest blog posts from industry experts looking into contemporary CI/CD practices and methodologies. The experts agree that there is a strong link between CI/CD and DevOps.

Ido Benmoshe, vice-president of product and solution consulting at Perforce Software, says CI/CD is aligned with agile iterative development. However, it is a build, test and release automation process that complements an agile development process. “Smaller increments in development make CI/CD more efficient and allows faster feedback,” says Benmoshe.

According to Paul Farrington, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) CTO at Veracode, in live production environments, different CI/CD release patterns can be extremely powerful for DevOps teams. For instance, he says, isolated code can be controlled by feature flags and routing rules that limit how many users experience new code. The “canary release pattern” is a popular example technique, as it allows deployments to take place at any time of day, but the user experience is carefully controlled so that, initially, only a trickle of users are exposed to new functionality. The gradual increase of flow of users can be controlled by scripts that look for errors appearing in logs.

Read more about CI/CD To realise the benefits of Agile for infrastructure, network teams must think differently about how to deliver services -- embracing radical change and a trial-by-error approach. Before embracing a NoOps model, be sure IT team members have a clear understanding of how the methodology changes the technologies they'll work with, along with their day-to-day roles.

“Based on certain tests, the roll-out could be automatically paused or rolled back, without engineers needing to be paged in the middle of the night,” says Farrington. “These tests might also include automated security scans, for example with dynamic analysis, which could conceivably ‘vote’ for a roll-back if say, an SQL injection flaw is found on the main login page.

“Once the isolated code has passed a series of tests during the release pipeline and once in production, it can then be allowed to survive if negative test results are below a designated threshold.”

CI/CD relies on new functionality being pushed through an automated workflow, known as a pipeline, which runs software tests and quality assurance, before the code is deployed. At any stage in this pipeline, the work can be rolled back or, to use industry parlance, “shifted left” – back to the individual team responsible for the previous step in the workflow.

Farrington says developers typically write unit tests to help validate the correctness in a software function. These can range in complexity, but in essence, they should be deterministic. Such tests could be used to validate that a function correctly sums inputs properly, or perhaps that it sorts a range of data points in the expected way. “Because of their nature, unit tests will usually run quickly and are a normal part of the build process, fitting well within a CI/CD pipeline,” he adds.

In Farrington’s experience, developers are increasingly using tools to perform security unit tests on code changes. He says functional tests can also be undertaken within a CI/CD pipeline, but will require more time to complete. “Depending on the nature of the project, the development team may elect for some functional tests to be performed following deployment, while retaining the ability to roll back the release if need be,” he says.

The experts Computer Weekly spoke to recommend that application teams launch a CI pipeline using the smallest code increments possible. Jason Lenny, director of product management, CI/CD at GitLab, says: “Smaller changes mean code is easier to review, easier to test and easier to roll back when there is a problem. This can result in fewer bugs and reduced defects in production. But if you aren’t reviewing, aren’t testing adequately, and aren’t monitoring to know when to roll back, then you won’t realise these benefits.”