Top 10 end user computing stories of 2019

During 2019, many organisations worked through the roll-out of Windows 10 PCs to upgrade from Windows 7, given that Microsoft set the end of support date for this desktop operating system to January 14 2020.

While this date did not come as a big surprise for IT professionals, and they had years to prepare and deploy Windows 10, most organisations prefer to roll out new PCs and operating systems at their own pace, which generally does not occur at the same speed as Microsoft and the PC industry.

So, at the start of 2019, there were still plenty of enterprises going through a hardware refresh, migrating off Windows 7 as and when they felt new PC hardware was needed.

But over the course of 2019, Intel have suffered from a drastic shortfall in the availability of processors. In the fourth quarter, both HP Inc and Dell admitted that their shortfall would affect the ability of IT departments to roll out new Windows 10 PCs.

Beyond the Windows 10 roll-out, one of the shifts in IT has been a redefinition of end user computing. Given that Microsoft is now making twice yearly updates to Windows 10, the idea of a big bang desktop operating system roll-out is no longer possible.

With Microsoft taking care of Windows, and many business applications available as software as a service products with no actual PC installation required, IT has been looking at how desktop computing can enable employees to become more productive by using new forms of collaboration and enterprise social media platforms.

The following is a list of Computer Weekly’s top end user computing articles:

1. How Intel has put the brakes on Windows 10 refresh IT departments have until 14 January 2020 to update their PCs to Windows 10, but a shortage of Intel chips may scupper their plans.

2. Microsoft’s modern desktop management How cloud services make the critical business of keeping Windows 10 patched and up to date easier for administrators.

3. Winning ways with Windows 10 updates We look at how IT leaders can effectively manage the major changes Windows 10 imposes on businesses.

4. Executive interview: Why the times are a changin’ in collaboration Companies are aware that the next wave of talent wants to work collaboratively, but how do you collaborate and what policies discourage collaboration?

5. The changing face of enterprise collaboration Enterprises are turning to social platforms to optimise communication among their workforces. Computer Weekly looks at some examples.

7. Are your message threads tight or Slack? Why doesn’t Slack want us to use threaded replies to messages? At least, that’s the impression I come away with from having used at least five Slacks, some for business collaboration and others for consumer-grade discussions.

8. Time to unplug PowerPoint Can a corporate piece of software change the culture of an organisation. It happened in 1983 when Mitch Kapor developed Lotus 1-2-3 for the IBM PC, the PC’s first killer application. But what about now?

9. VDI reimagined A demo at this week’s .Next conference in Anaheim gave a snapshot of how far modern VDI has come. Virtual desktops should not be considered just as an option for users who only require low computing needs.