Why HR and procurement need to collaborate

During the SAP Ariba live event in Barcelona, the company’s Fieldglass business warned about a gap between human resources (HR) and procurement leading to security issues and unaccounted spending.

Services procurement insights 2019: The big reveal, a study from Oxford Economics which was sponsored by Fieldglass, reported that 44% of workforce spending is external to the organisation, spent on paying service providers (18.2%) or external contractors (23.9%).

But there is a lack of visibility of this external workforce, said Fieldglass. In a keynote presentation, Molly Spatara, global vice-president, brand experience at SAP Fieldglass, said: “We determined that many organisations are not fully aware of all the services procurement work flowing through their organisations and are not always thinking of these individuals as extensions of the workforce. You bring on service providers for their expertise, but they are being managed more like materials, which means you can’t get the most value from them.”

Verizon has been an SAP customer since 2001. Speaking at the event, Amar Nathwani, global sourcing manager at Verizon, said: “If you are going to manage your business, you need to manage your workforce.”

Describing the challenge Verizon faced in managing this invisible workforce, Nathwani said: “Two to three years ago, I was frustrated. We would spend days, weeks and months negotiating [contractor rates], and this would not float down the organisation.”

Having the right data to make decisions is key, he said. “Not having the right data flow is a lie, leading to brand reputational risk and financial risk.”

Discussing these risks, Brian Cicirello, senior consultant, strategic consulting services at SAP Fieldglass, said: “Organisations take out large segments of their core business to outsourcers.”

In a business-to-consumer organisation, this contract often means the outsourcer deals directly with end customers, said Cicirello. “If you can’t see how the supplier is delivering the right messaging, it can damage your business.”

Read more about HR and procurement SAP Fieldglass Live Insights employs Hana machine-learning technology to perform cost-benefit analyses by location; new products and easier buying on the SAP Store.

Allocating work by algorithm might have advantages for workers as well as employers. Can it be done fairly and with respect for “human capital”?

There is also the security risk that can creep in if contractors and services providers are not managed closely. Digital security breaches may grab the headlines, but Cicirello gave an example of how hidden risk can creep in.

He described how a bank realised it needed to replace a contractor that had gained access to sensitive data shortly after it had gained visibility of the contractors and service providers working at the organisation. However, after a few months, the contractor went back into the contracting market and was eventually rehired by the same bank.

For Spatara, the fact that such people can slip through the net and gain access to sensitive data behind company firewalls illustrates the risks posed by a lack of visibility into the extended workforce. “If you don’t have this visibility, it sets you up for bigger challenges,” she warned.

Link HR and procurement Beyond security, a close link between human capital management and procurement can enable businesses to execute new projects more effectively, said Cicirello. “The relationship between HR and procurement is special, given the amount spent to manage external talent,” he said. “Yes you need the invoices and purchase orders to match, but also look at how to help HR execute on their talent strategy.” According to Spatara, most organisations do not have the data that can enable them to ascertain the value of work being conducted by contractors and service providers. Cicirello said: “Talent acquisition needs to pay attention. It is not enough just to fill in head count. What is the overall enterprise and spend strategy?” Fieldglass sees an opportunity to link spending on external skills with internal employee costs, where intelligent spending management is used to inform the decision-making process. Nathwani said that since procuring service providers and contractors represents a big piece of human capital, it is imperative to work with HR to provide data to the business. For example, he said a company that wanted to conduct an AI project could use full-time employees or hire contractors with AI development expertise, or it could bring in a service provider to develop a pilot project. According to Nathwani, without the data on the various costs shared between HR and procurement to provide intelligent spend management, it is not possible for the business to decide whether it should develop skills internally, use AI specialist contractors or take the service provider route.