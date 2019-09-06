Telenor collaborates with Norwegian education providers on digitisation

Telenor is collaborating with leading educational institutions to strengthen the telecoms provider’s position as a significant player within the digital technologies realm in Norway.

Telenor, Norway’s largest telecommunications group, joins the Norwegian School of Economics (NHH) and the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) in the collaboration.

Trondheim-based NTNU is Norway’s largest public research university, with campuses in Gjøvik and Ålesund. The Bergen-headquartered NHH is Norway’s leading business school, and part of a global network of business schools and universities.

The initiative aims to combine knowledge to propel growth and develop new industries within the digital domain. As part of this, an Open Collaboration Arena (OCA) for digital transformation and innovation has been launched at the NHH’s campus in Bergen. The OCA’s mission is to develop advanced competencies in the primary focus areas of technology transformation, digital innovation and artificial intelligence (AI).

Telenor plans to use its collaboration with the NHH and the NTNU to drive the pace and success of Norway’s efforts in the digitisation sphere, according to Telenor CEO Sigve Brekke.

“Small countries like Norway need to assert themselves internationally. To achieve this, the top domestic players need to share and collaborate,” he said.

The OCA model offers a platform to enable Telenor, NHH and the NTNU to more evenly share the knowledge and expertise amassed by large companies to help the commercialisation of technology, said Brekke.

“The objective is to build a national powerhouse for digital transformation. Our ambition is to help facilitate accelerated and sustainable digitisation of Norwegian business and industries,” he said.

OCA’s knowledge-sharing value is reflected in the Bergen centre’s ambitious array of offerings to partner and client users, such as public institutions, private companies, entrepreneurs, students and academia. The dominant focus will be driving research related to technology-driven innovation, digital transformation and behavioural economics.

Engagement between a large number of researchers and PhD candidates will expand the scope of the OCA’s research and development digital-directed specialisations. It will also develop a network of partners through close business collaborations outside of the NHH, NTNU and Telenor cooperation loop.

The prospect of attracting new corporate partners is enhanced by the OCA platform’s cooperative arrangement with the Norwegian Open AI Lab, which was co-founded by Telenor, the NTNU and the Trondheim-located independent research organisation Sintef in 2016. The partner list now includes DNB Bank, Equinor, DNV-GL and Kongsberg.