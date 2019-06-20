Tech startups establish deep roots in Copenhagen

Despite its modest size, Denmark is home to a number of internationally renowned companies, such as Unity Technologies and Just Eat. Its capital, Copenhagen, has also become something of a safe haven for tech startups with similar global ambitions.

The city’s ecosystem benefits from having everything on its doorstep, much as Stockholm has evolved off the back of companies such as Spotify over the past decade. Startups’ success in Copenhagen has inspired new waves of innovators, which has paved the way for investors and facilitators to rise up, culminating in even more startup success.

“Copenhagen is now home to a rising number of accelerators, incubators, co-working spaces and investment funds,” said Thomas Horsted, COO at Tiimo, which provides structure and visual guidance to more than 1,200 people affected by attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and autism through a web platform and app for life management. “The Tiimo concept was part of our co-founders’ Master’s thesis at the IT University of Copenhagen and, following positive feedback, they joined an incubator in the city called Thinkubator.”

Tiimo was subsequently provided with office facilities, mentorship and its first investment, and is now a prime example of how Copenhagen is perfectly geared up to encourage a startup journey from concept to fruition.

“Copenhagen is home to an amazing startup scene, with plenty of events, activities and opportunities to those who currently have a startup or wish to join one,” said Horsted. “You will easily find all the resources you need, including what the universities have to offer, which co-working spaces to house your firm at, or which meetups to explore, no matter where you’re channeling your tech. There are also lots of online resources available, as well as online job hubs.”

Reach Physio is another company to capitalise on Copenhagen’s lucrative network and business infrastructure. The physiotherapy app is attracting more than 6,000 users a month, less than two years after its inception. The startup’s CEO and co-founder, James Read, is actually from the UK but has attributed Copenhagen’s “closeness” – compared with, say, London – as a positive differentiator.

“It’s a very creative and young city, with a culture where people can express themselves and go after their dreams,” he said. “I think that makes for a lot of creative energy, collaboration and exploration, and so there is a higher proportion of people who are suited to early startup experiences.”

Simplifying challenges Read identifies Copenhagen's investment in education and knowledge, its "creative energy" and its drive for consistently high standards as three important characteristics of the city. Then there are its notions of entrepreneurship, government backing, and openness to diversity and inclusion. "Essentially, Copenhagen simplifies a lot of the typical challenges that a startup might face," said Patrick Borre, CEO of Billetto, an event ticketing service that already handles five currencies, 11 languages and more than 7.8 million site visitors. "In 2019, our traffic is expected to generate one million transactions, and this quick rise would not have been possible if it wasn't as easy as it is to start out and register as a business here in Copenhagen. "It's easy to find and recruit highly educated employees and it's easy to appeal to international investors who are keen to finance Copenhagen startups."

Organisations in Copenhagen can buy and sell previously unavailable data on a data marketplace set up by the city government.

Denmark’s government has launched an ambitious project to digitise and automate public services. Denmark’s capital offers a subtle but significant difference from startups coming out of Sweden, and especially Stockholm, which have traditionally emphasised the importance of branching out from their home base to seek tractions overseas. Copenhagen’s accommodation of startups has led to an ecosystem more akin to lifestyle than business. Tiimo’s Horsted added: “Given our flexible schedules and lighter working hours, it comes as no surprise that the Danish workforce is among the most happy and productive in Europe, and although the cost of living and taxes are high, so too is the standard of living. “At the heart of the city – or the country, for that matter – is hygge, the Danish concept of cosiness and wellbeing, and its presence in Copenhagen is palpable. It all makes for an open and collaborative work culture here. “We like to take an interest in working together and sharing tips and tricks with each other, because it benefits everyone.”