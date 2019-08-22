CW+ Premium Content/CW Nordics
CW Nordics: Copenhagen woos tech startups
Copenhagen offers all the advantages startups need to get off the ground and many are setting up with the intention of staying there for the long haul. Also read how shipping giant Maersk is employing a cloud-first strategy to disrupt competition and build innovation, and why three Finnish banks are sharing a core IT platform.
Features in this issue
Tech startups establish deep roots in Copenhagen
Danish capital offers all the advantages startups need to get off the ground and many are staying there for the long haul
Shipping giant Maersk on taking a cloud-first approach to disrupting the competition
Rasmus Hald, who heads up the cloud centre of excellence at shipping giant Maersk, opens up about how the firm is embracing a cloud-first policy in the name of seeing off competitive threats and improving the sustainability of its operations
Three Finnish banks, one core IT platform
Can a shared core IT platform enable three Finnish banks to become more efficient yet maintain individual competitiveness?
