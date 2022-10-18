Skype’s legacy and the rise of the ‘new Nordics’

The focus on tech startup development across the Nordic region has intensified in recent years, thanks to a glut of global success stories. And yet, just a stone’s throw across the Gulf of Finland sits a Baltic nation that rarely hits the headlines, despite a current unicorn count of 10 from a population of just 1.2 million.

That country is Estonia. And, alongside Lithuania and Latvia, there are calls for Danish, Swedish, Norwegian, Icelandic and Finnish ecosystems to better leverage the levels of ingenuity and innovation that exist across their main cities. The intended result: a “new Nordic” region even stronger in the tech realm than we have seen so far.

It isn’t an entirely new concept to merge the interests and strengths of Estonia, its capital Tallinn, and the neighbouring Nordic contingent. In fact, the person who coined the phrase “the new Nordics” did so from direct experience of working for the expanded region’s most famous success template – Skype.

Revered as one of the globe’s most prominent and longstanding communication tools, Skype’s Estonian origins, from the hands of four local developers, are often overlooked. Explore the company’s genesis even more closely, and you’ll find input and resources from across Sweden and Denmark, too.

One such source of input came courtesy of Eric Lagier, who is now a founder and managing partner at byFounders – a Danish venture capitalist seeking to invest in startups with sustainability and strong environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials in tow.

Lagier said: “I coined the ‘new Nordics’ term when initiating byFounders, while looking across the region we would be looking to operate in. While with Skype in Estonia, what I saw was the power of bringing together resources from across this expanded group of countries, to build a massive, fast-growing, globally successful technology company.”

Complementary talent Lagier recalls a potent mix of talent, personality, ambition and social drive from within Tallinn, in particular. It also comes as no surprise that a host of additional unicorns have also followed in Skype's footprints – spanning the likes of Playtech in 2007, to Bolt and Wise in the late 2010s, and Veriff and Glia as recently as this year. "Yes, they all have to think internationally from day one, like all Nordic startups, but Estonia has more unicorns than France," he said. "That's pretty incredible, regardless of the strength of outlook, and it's exactly why byFounders is striving to better connect traditional Nordic countries with the vast potential that exists across the Baltics."

Siim Sikkut is one of a generation of tech-native Estonians who is turning his knowledge and experience to transforming government services . What the venture capitalist is trying to achieve through this approach is a merging of complementary skills. By selling opportunities to Tallinn entrepreneurs under the banner of a “mutual relationship”, it is hoped that each country’s strongest attributes can combine to form even better tech companies. “Bar none, the Baltic nations have the most solid base of talented engineers,” said Lagier. “Meanwhile, in Sweden there is a very strong foundation of product visionaries and builders. The Danes are typically very strong commercially, and are good at building business models around SaaS [software as a service]. “Each country has elements of all the required attributes, but there are also unique strong points that can be shared and leveraged across each other.”

Catching up But it’s not just tech talent that all these nations have in common. Lagier attributes one of the most significant synergies across the region as being “a good sense of humour” – to immediately cut through any cultural barriers, to “laugh, share and bond”, and to reach a mutual understanding so quickly was critical to the development of Skype, he said. “That company really was ground zero, and the catalyst for direct lines of communication and development that have contributed to all other unicorns to come out of Tallinn since,” he added. “However, it’s a theme that needs to be built on more, just as it is across Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.” In fact, Tallinn is not the only area being targeted for broader collaborations and startup creation. Vilnius in Lithuania and Latvian capital Riga are also very much part of the conversation. And while Tallinn is currently the frontrunner of the three, the two more southerly cities are “fast catching up”, as epitomised by companies such as Vinted and NordVPN to have come out of Lithuania in recent years. Each has done so courtesy of international partnerships – the latter involving influence from the UK, the Netherlands and Panama. And if success stories like this can arise from such disparate and distant locations, then there is no reason why a strong local association between the Nordics and Baltics can’t yield more and more examples in the years to come.