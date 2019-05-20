Google cuts off Huawei from Android ecosystem

Google has blocked Huawei from future updates to its Android mobile device operating system (OS), and chipmakers including Broadcom, Intel and Qualcomm are likely to follow suit, putting at risk huge parts of Huawei’s business, and threatening to throw the global technology supply chain into turmoil.

This comes in the wake of an executive order signed last week by US president Donald Trump, who declared a national emergency to protect American IT networks from what he termed foreign adversaries, “actively and increasingly creating and exploiting vulnerabilities in information and communications technology infrastructure and services”.

Huawei was not explicitly mentioned in the executive order, but there is little doubt that Huawei is one of its main targets, if not the main target, given the heightened controversy over the firm’s alleged ties to the Chinese intelligence services, something Huawei has always strenuously denied.

In coming to the decision to end its relationship with Huawei, Google said it was both “complying with the order and reviewing the implications”.

A Huawei spokesperson said: “Huawei has made substantial contributions to the development and growth of Android around the world. As one of Android’s key global partners, we have worked closely with its open-source platform to develop an ecosystem that has benefited both users and the industry.

“Huawei will continue to provide security updates and after sales services to all existing Huawei and Honor smartphone and tablet products covering those have been sold or still in stock globally. We will continue to build a safe and sustainable software ecosystem, in order to provide the best experience for all users globally.”

Huawei had previously said that restricting it from doing business in the US would not make the country either more secure or strong, but would actually limit it to inferior and more expensive network alternatives, leaving it behind on 5G roll-out, and harming both businesses and consumers.

At a recent event at Huawei’s new campus in Shenzhen, which was attended by Computer Weekly as a guest of the firm, corporate senior vice president and director Catherine Chen told journalists that the US market was “just not that important” to Huawei.

“Last year, things went to a new extreme when we weren’t even allowed to sell our phones there. I think the people who suffer most are US consumers, not us,” she said.