Defence secretary sacked over Huawei leak

Defence secretary Gavin Williamson has been sacked in disgrace after an investigation found he was the source of last week’s leak of National Security Council (NSC) discussions about the inclusion of Huawei equipment in the UK’s 5G mobile networks, and may have lied about doing so in an attempt to throw investigators off the scent.

The leak to the Daily Telegraph revealed that prime minister Theresa May had taken the decision to permit the UK’s mobile operators, EE, O2, Three and Vodafone, to incorporate Huawei equipment into non-core – meaning transmission elements, such as antennas – of their 5G mobile networks.

Given that discussions taking place at the NSC are bound by the Official Secrets Act, which all present – including May and Williamson – will have signed, this prompted an urgent investigation by the cabinet secretary Mark Sedwill.

Following the leak, Williamson seemingly attempted to cover his tracks, issuing a statement that claimed neither he nor his team had “divulged information from the National Security Council”. Williamson also attempted to pin the blame for the leak on Cabinet Office civil servants.

In a letter to Williamson, May said the defence secretary had undertaken to comply with Sedwill’s investigation, but she was concerned by the manner in which he had done so.

“Your conduct has not been of the same standard as others,” wrote May. “In our meeting this evening, I put to you the latest information from the investigation, which provides compelling evidence suggesting your responsibility for the unauthorised disclosure. No other, credible version of events to explain this leak has been identified.

“It is vital that I have full confidence in the members of my Cabinet and of the National Security Council. The gravity of this issue alone, and its ramifications for the operation of the NSC and the UK’s national interest, warrants the serious steps we have taken, and an equally serious response.

“It is therefore with great sadness that I have concluded that I can no longer have full confidence in you as secretary of state for defence and a minister in my Cabinet, and asked you to leave Her Majesty’s government,” wrote May.

Williamson, however, has continued to maintain his innocence. Although it is understood he acknowledged speaking to the Daily Telegraph reporter who first broke the story on the day of the leak, he insisted he did not divulge any information about Huawei.

Speaking to Sky News, Williamson said he believed that Sedwill was conducting a vendetta against him, and swore on the lives of his children that the allegations were untrue.

In a subsequent statement, he said: “I strenuously deny that I was in any way involved in this leak and I am confident that a thorough and formal inquiry would have vindicated my position.

“I appreciate you offering me the option to resign, but to resign would have been to accept that I, my civil servants, my military advisers or my staff were responsible: this was not the case.”

Back in February 2019, Williamson drew condemnation from both Beijing and Westminster after he threatened to deploy swarms of ‘network-enabled’ drones to disrupt the air defences of countries such as China and Russia, and suggested that the Royal Navy send its new aircraft carrier, HMS Queen Elizabeth, to shore up British interests in the South China Sea, where China has unilaterally and controversially asserted highly dubious territorial claims.

His posturing directly caused the cancellation of talks between chancellor Philip Hammond and the Chinese government.