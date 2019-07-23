Government delays final decision on Huawei

The government has failed to come to a decision as to whether a full ban should be enacted on the use of Huawei equipment in the UK’s communications networks, effectively giving the green light to its continued use.

Despite running a lengthy review of the telecoms industry supply chain, gathering input from technology suppliers, industry bodies, academic institutions and cyber security experts, digital and culture secretary Jeremy Wright told the House of Commons that the US government had effectively derailed a firm decision through its actions on Huawei.

“On 16 May, the US government added Huawei and 68 affiliates to its entity list on national security grounds… On 20 May, the US government issued a 90-day general licence that authorises transactions in relation to specified areas,” said Wright.

“These measures could have a potential impact on the future availability and reliability of Huawei’s products … and so are relevant considerations in determining Huawei’s involvement in the network.

“Since the US government’s announcement, we have sought clarity on its extent and implications, but the position is not yet entirely clear. Until it is, we have concluded that it would be wrong to make specific decisions in relation to Huawei, but we will do so as soon as possible,” he concluded.

5G roll-outs can continue Essentially, this means that for the time being at least, those mobile network operators (MNOs) using Huawei in non-core parts of their network, including EE and Vodafone which have already launched limited 5G services, may continue to deploy it. A Huawei spokesperson welcomed Wright’s announcement, saying it gave the firm confidence it could continue to work with operators to roll out 5G services. “The findings are an important step forward for 5G and full-fibre broadband networks in the UK, and we welcome the government’s commitment to ‘a diverse telecoms supply chain’ and ‘new legislation to enforce stronger security requirements in the telecoms sector’,” said the spokesperson. “After 18 years of operating in the UK, we remain committed to supporting BT, EE, Vodafone and other partners on building secure, reliable networks. “The evidence shows excluding Huawei would cost the UK economy £7bn and result in more expensive 5G networks, raising prices for anyone with a mobile device. On Friday [19 July], Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee said limiting the market to just two telecoms suppliers would reduce competition, resulting in less resilience and lower security standards. They also confirmed that Huawei’s inclusion in British networks would not affect the channels used for intelligence sharing,” said Huawei.