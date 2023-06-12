Why are ethnic minorities struggling to reach the top?

Although members of ethnic minorities make up a higher proportion of the tech workforce than average across the wider UK labour market, representation at management level continues to be low.

This situation is reflected even among companies that have signed up to the Tech Talent Charter (TTC), the aim of which it is to promote greater diversity and inclusion in the sector. The organisation’s latest research found that people of colour account for a quarter of all tech professionals among member companies compared with 18% across the wider tech workforce and 11% among the total working population.

But in the case of ethnic minority professionals holding senior roles, the TTC figure almost halved to 13%. Older stats from BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT, confirmed such findings. They indicated that while just under a third of people of colour were supervisors or middle managers, a mere 9% had a director-level role.

This is despite the fact that they are generally better qualified, with 85% of ethnic minority professionals holding a degree or higher education certificates compared with only two-thirds of their white colleagues.

So, just what is going on here? What key barriers are people of colour facing, what is preventing them from reaching the top, and to what extent are tech employers truly understanding and tackling the issues they face?

Aimee Treasure, marketing director at tech recruitment consultancy Templeton & Partners, says: “Awareness of the problem is better than it was, and organisations are investing more as most have realised that diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) is important and necessary to improve the bottom line. The issue that they’re struggling with today is the ‘how’.”

Time for tech to face uncomfortable truths Shereen Daniels, founder and managing director of HR Rewired, an HR advisory firm with specialist expertise in anti-racism, agrees that the tech industry still has a long way to go to get its DEI house in order. “Tech is similar to other sectors in that it’s lulled itself into a nice, safe bubble around DEI,” she says. “No one wants to talk about racism and discrimination as it’s too uncomfortable, but those are the fundamental issues that need to be addressed.” As to how this racism, whether conscious or unconscious, manifests itself, Daniels provides a clear example. When black employees at a global telecommunications company were asked why they were struggling to reach leadership positions, they replied, “you’re asking the wrong people”. Daniels explains: “They said, ‘Everyone’s asking what life is like for us, but we’re not the ones making the decisions. We have to apply for a promotion X number of times, but a white person will just get a tap on the shoulder and don’t even need an interview, so you need to go to the hiring managers and leaders and ask them’.” Treasure agrees that ethnic minority employees face a range of challenges in career progression terms, one of which relates to what many employers refer to as “cultural fit”. “It can be interpreted in many ways, but is often expressed as ‘it’s not that they’re not qualified, but I don’t see them in my team’,” she says. “So people base things on the culture they already have and treat people who don’t look like them differently.” The situation can be even more problematic for tech workers born outside of the UK. A recent study by academics at the IESEG School of Management in France, which was recently published in the International Journal of Conflict Management, found that individuals with strong foreign accents are often perceived to be less competent than native speakers, a scenario that can in turn lead to discrimination and conflict. “If you’re perceived to be different, even if the bias is unconscious, it’s harder to prove your worth, especially if you do manage to get into a management position,” Treasure points out. “Others may not be used to seeing members of minority groups in positions of power, which can lead to higher barriers to success.”

Systemic DEI challenges But there are other issues too. Hallam Sargeant, chief diversity officer at Avanade, a services company set up as a joint venture between Microsoft and Accenture, believes many of the problems people face are systemic. “If you picture groundwater in which you see one or two dead fish, you’d ask yourself, ‘What’s wrong there?’. But if there’s a pool with lots of dead fish, you’d think, ‘Is something wrong with the water?’,” he says. “If the company ecosystem isn’t set up for underrepresented groups to thrive, there’s something wrong with the water, not the fish.” Another problem is that all too many employers “shine a spotlight” on recruiting people of colour but fail to put enough effort into retaining those they already have. “Most organisations do a good job of getting diverse talent in, but not such a good job of ensuring the ecosystem works,” says Sargeant. “Getting to a senior leadership level is generally a pipeline issue and, in most organisations, there’s a cliff, whether we’re talking about underrepresented groups or women.” Daniels agrees: “If you’re patting yourself on the back about your diversity activities, ask yourself how they manifest in your retention rates. It does away with the excuse that it’s all about the recruitment pipeline because retention covers cultural and behavioural issues too.”

Not everyone is the same Another important consideration, meanwhile, is although members of ethnic minorities tend to be discussed as if they fall into a single category, using such blanket terms masks the complexity beneath. “In tech, Asian people are almost as equally represented as white people in terms of the percentage of the population they make up and the sector really welcomes them,” Treasure says. “But black people are very underrepresented, so different diversity strands face very different barriers.” The same situation is true of people who are born in the UK versus first generation migrants, says Amit Shanker, deputy chief executive and chief digital officer at the London Borough of Newham and Newham Sparks. As he points out: “People may look similar but they all have slightly different contexts and challenges so you can’t just lump everyone together. It’s about recognising that if you’re employing the colours of the rainbow, you have to accommodate everyone from an HR policy and visibility view etc.” This includes trying to ensure appropriate senior role models are in place, not least to help more junior colleagues understand what is required to get to their position. “If you don’t see people like yourself, you don’t know which path to navigate or even think it’s possible, so lack of progression can become a self-fulfilling prophecy,” Shanker says. As to why organisations generally start taking action to address these issues, Daniels says it is usually the result of several factors. “They’re either trying to attract a new consumer base, they’ve got challenging employee relations issues due to discrimination or racism, or they’ve been getting poor PR on things like social media or Glassdoor,” she explains. “So they’re under pressure to demonstrate they’re doing something and it’s no longer enough to say, ‘We’re committed’.”