CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

How to improve developer productivity
In this week’s Computer Weekly, our latest buyer’s guide examines the developer experience and looks at how critical it can be for productivity. The tech sector still struggles with diversity and inclusion – we ask what’s standing in the way of ethnic minorities making it to the top. And Goldman Sachs’ CDO tells us how a ‘tech-nerd’ built a career in financial IT. Read the issue now.
Features in this issue
How to boost developer productivity
A good software developer experience is something team leaders and project managers should strive for if they are to get the best out of their teams
Why are ethnic minorities struggling to reach the top?
The technology industry has a reputation for struggling with diversity and inclusion, especially at the C-suite – what is standing in the way of ethnic minorities making it to the top?