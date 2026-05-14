Why AI is forcing enterprises to rethink observability

Only 5% of companies are successfully generating value from artificial intelligence (AI), according to Boston Consulting Group, despite IT spending on the technology rising sharply. The remaining 95% are struggling to turn that investment into cost savings or revenue growth. It’s the kind of statistic we are getting to used to seeing from consultants and analysts, but what does it mean practically?

As so many companies embark on AI projects, a problem they are encountering is understanding how systems behave once they are live, and whether they are delivering the expected results. This raises familiar questions around complexity, legacy systems and project planning. But it also raises a question about observability, and whether the tools organisations rely on today are enough for an AI age?

Observability is meant to give organisations visibility into how their systems are running. By bringing together metrics, logs and traces, it allows teams to monitor performance, diagnose issues and understand how services behave once they are live. Like everything though, it is also subject to the intricacies and variances of underlying data infrastructures.

For Pejman Tabassomi, EMEA field CTO at Datadog, organisations often struggle to correlate operational data across multiple systems and environments, limiting their ability to understand how services behave end to end or how performance links to business outcomes. This, he says, becomes more pronounced with AI projects, where systems span more data sources, services and models, making behaviour harder to trace and explain.

Jarrod Vawdrey, field chief data scientist at Domino Data Lab, takes this further. “Traditional observability tools were built to answer a simple question: is the system up and running? When an AI system is making decisions or interacting with customers, ‘up and running’ doesn’t tell you much.”

And therein lies a problem. Systems can be technically healthy, yet still produce the wrong outputs or behave in ways that are difficult to detect through traditional monitoring tools. Organisations may be able to see that systems are running, but not whether they are working as intended.

Chicken and egg So, what is it that businesses hope to achieve? According to McKinsey, business leaders are now moving on from “short-term resilience to sustained productivity and long-term impact”, but 86% say their organisations are not prepared to adopt AI in day-to-day operations. Why is that? Is this a visibility thing? Is it to do with upfront costs? Or perhaps something else? Virgin Atlantic is already dealing with this in practice. The airline has deployed an AI concierge to support customers, but monitoring the system involves far more than tracking infrastructure performance. Engineers are evaluating how the system behaves, assessing responses for accuracy, tone and appropriateness, and feeding that data back into development, effectively reviewing each customer “turn” as part of an ongoing feedback loop. The challenge also extends beyond performance into areas such as security. “You move away from maybe more traditional attack vectors, where you’re looking at things like injection attacks or exploiting vulnerabilities in systems, to more human, persuasive types of attack, where users are trying to manipulate the model through language,” says Mark O’Neill, senior manager for applied AI engineering at Virgin Atlantic. That requires a different approach to testing and monitoring, where systems are continuously evaluated in production rather than simply checked for availability or performance. The challenge is not just conceptual, but one of scale. As AI systems generate increasing volumes of data, traditional monitoring approaches are struggling to keep up. Jeff Champagne, field CTO at Cribl, describes the shift as a “telemetry tsunami” of metrics, logs and traces, driven by agentic systems operating at speeds far beyond human interaction. The focus, he says, is moving away from infrastructure health towards “logical integrity” whether systems are using the right data, producing accurate outputs and acting safely. In many cases, the root cause of a problem is not the model itself, but the data pipelines and downstream systems it depends on, making it harder to diagnose issues without visibility across the full stack. For observability platforms, this raises a question about what is actually being measured and whether current approaches can keep pace with the scale and complexity of AI systems. As Domino Data Lab’s Vawdrey put it, traditional observability tools were built to test whether a system is up and running. In an AI context, he argues, that is no longer enough. Analysts say this is not simply a tooling issue, but a reflection of how enterprise systems themselves are changing. Gartner identifies multi-agent systems and AI-native development platforms as key trends shaping enterprise IT, where applications are no longer static but made up of interacting components operating across distributed environments. In this model, systems are continuously evolving, with decisions and actions taken across multiple layers of infrastructure, data and models. That, Gartner argues, increases both the complexity and the operational risk of enterprise IT, making it harder to establish clear lines of cause and effect when something goes wrong.