Storage 101: Crash-consistent vs application-consistent snapshots

When it comes to snapshots and backups, it is important to understand and specify whether to take application-consistent or crash-consistent copies.

Why does it matter? Because either crash-consistent or application-consistent copies might be just fine for your workloads – or they may not. There are important differences.

A crash-consistent copy is analogous to the state of data at the point at which hardware crashed or the power went down.

Most data will be safely written to disk, but some will be in transit, residing in memory and waiting to be committed.

Data from crash-consistent copies can be rebuilt – but not always – but these copies are quicker and less draining in terms of time and overhead. That may be fine for some workloads, such as file and print, but will not be acceptable for anything involving databases.

Application-consistent copies are made after making sure that current application operations are temporarily ceased (quiesced/stunned) and any data in memory is flushed to disk.

Obviously, application-consistent snapshots and backups are much more reliable and don’t require any nail-biting rebuild processes. So, they are suitable for even the most sensitive applications and databases. But they come at the price of an interruption to application processing.

You may get the option to choose crash-consistent backups in your backup or snapshot environment. They are more than likely to be the only option with array-based snapshots, but they can also be chosen in backup software and hypervisor data protection features. And all that is fine if you only need to be certain of retaining what has been written to disk.

Restore crash-consistent Crash-consistent copies of the state of data at a point in time can be rebuilt. That may involve reintegrating log files via a recover group (in Exchange, for example) or replaying log files into a database. Some applications – Active Directory, for example – automate that, but you need to check for the applications in your stack to determine the risk profile if choosing crash-consistent copies.