Immutable snapshots aim to neutralise ransomware

Ransomware has been 2021’s growth industry. The volume of attacks is in the tens of thousands, with thousands of victims and an average payout of $1.85m, according to Sophos.

We could dwell on the data – which sectors are most at risk and in which countries – but the key focus is the main way in which storage and backup suppliers are tackling the issue, namely via snapshots, which they are usually keen to call “immutable snapshots”.

But why immutable snapshots? Where do they fit as a response to the mechanism of a ransomware attack? Which suppliers provide this capability? And what are the benefits and potential drawbacks?

Ransomware attack phases and why snapshots fit There are several key phases to a ransomware attack, namely the initial intrusion, a period of reconnaissance inside the victim’s systems, then the execution of encryption and exfiltration of data. Then come the ransom demands. Snapshots provide customers the ability to roll back to uncorrupted copies of their data made before the execution of code introduced by the attacker. In theory, from here they can ignore ransom demands, purge their systems of the effects of intrusion and continue business as normal. Snapshots are not backups, in that they are not just copies of data. They are a record of the state of and location of files and blocks that make up files at a specific time to which a customer can roll back. That record may comprise more than just a record of state, with metadata, deleted data, parent copies, and so on, all needing to be retained.

All snapshots are immutable: So what’s new? Snapshots are immutable anyway, in that they are write-once read-many (Worm). What storage and backup suppliers have added are features such as encryption, mechanisms that lock snapshots from being moved or mounted externally, with multifactor authentication (MFA) required to manage them. With no one – not even administrators, but certainly not ransomware software – having the ability to access snapshots or move or delete them, customers should always have access to clean copies of their data following a breach. That’s the key benefit, with the added benefit over backups that snapshots are usually taken much more frequently than once a day.

Snapshots as a restore source: Pros and cons But there are also potential drawbacks. Historically, snapshots have not been retained for long periods because they take up storage capacity. For this reason, retention periods for snapshots have often been short – around 48 hours. With ransomware recovery the use case, the period customers need to retain immutable snapshots zooms up. The time spent by attackers inside systems – “dwell time” – averages 11 days according to Sophos and 24 days according to Mandiant. During this period, they will be carrying out reconnaissance, moving laterally between different parts of the network, gathering credentials, identifying sensitive and lucrative data, exfiltrating data, and so on. That means snapshot retention periods, and therefore the capacity required to store them, will creep up. Suppliers know this, and in some cases have targeted storage subsystems with bulk capacity at these use cases.