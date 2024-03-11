Podcast: Immutable storage essential against ransomware, but...

In this podcast, we look at immutable storage with Paul Speciale, chief marketing officer at object storage specialist Scality, which released survey findings last week that found 94% of businesses rely on immutable storage or plan to implement it in the next 12 months.

We talk about what defines immutable storage, and its importance in the fight against ransomware that attacks backups, but also how it can vary, and in some cases provide immutability that is not immediate or not integrated with applications.

Speciale also talks about the shortcomings of Posix-based solutions and how S3 object locking is a core tool for the immutability of data.

Antony Adshead: Where do we find immutable storage and why is it important? Paul Speciale: Those of us who have been around a while know that immutable storage has been around for years, even decades. I’m sure we all remember WORM – write-once, read-many media. We started with optical disks. Later we progressed to things like content-addressed storage, which for me was interesting because it’s a forerunner of what we work in today, such as object storage solutions. But now, customers have several options for immutable storage: tape, hardened operating system repositories, backup appliances, file system snapshots, and object storage. • Download this podcast • It’s important to have all these options because of what’s happening to our industry and to our world – ransomware attacks on data. Immutable storage is a great cornerstone of a multi-layered to protect data from attacks that try to modify a file or delete data. It’s very interesting, and I wouldn’t have thought this a few years ago, but it is now the case that sophisticated ransomware actors have learned that they need to attack backups as well as primary production data. It’s easy to see, because if the business has access to the backups and they can restore, they don’t need to pay the ransom. It turns out this happens a lot, if you look at some of the recent ransomware trends reports. The one from Veeam says 93% of ransomware attacks actually target the backups. That’s how nefarious it is. So, immutability is important. We did a survey late last year to ask enterprises how important it was to them. We did this survey in the UK, US, France and Germany and we asked them how immutable storage is an essential element of their corporate cyber security strategy. It turns out that 94% of them already rely on it and 69% consider immutable storage essential to their corporate cyber security. So, that’s really good. It says it’s important and everybody is using it, but then you have to look at how strong your immutable storage is.