Global broadband reaches for the stars to connect the Earth

Around the world, people in cities, towns, villages and hamlets, even in the most remote places, want to get online and enjoy online experiences that are transformational for homes and businesses alike. And over the past few years, demand for high-speed connectivity from anywhere and everywhere has seen an explosion in the number of satellite broadband providers, and now demonstrable financial success.

In August 2022, and despite facing a number of headwinds, satellite operator SES reported a solid first six months of the year, with its networks business outshining a declining core broadcast line, delivering annual growth of 2% driven by important wins at individual companies, such as Argentinean telco Arsat, Hispasat-owned teleport operator and satellite services provider Axess Networks, as well as agreements signed in key industries such as utilities and cruise lines.

It’s the same story at arch-rival Eutelsat, whose full-year results reported at the same time show fixed broadband and mobile connectivity businesses delivering double-digit growth, highlighting their long-term potential, whereas broadcast continues on a similar decline, albeit tracking at a slower rate.

So buoyed was Eutelsat, and looking to the future, it confirmed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to join forces with the global low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite provider OneWeb, a company whose dramatic recent history clearly shows the way in which satellite broadband is gaining a higher orbit and delivering for those everywhere.

Despite its somewhat controversial beginnings, being rescued from bankruptcy by a cash injection from the UK government and Bharti Global, OneWeb has established a satellite constellation capable of providing improved capacity, mobile resilience, backhaul and coverage, including fixed wireless access, in challenging geographic locations.

The company’s constellation of global gateway stations and user terminals is designed to provide an affordable, fast, high-bandwidth, low-latency communications service to the most hard-to-reach places globally, connected to internet of things (IoT) devices and making a pathway for mass adoption of 5G services.

In July 2021, OneWeb completed its Five to 50 mission to supply broadband connectivity from the North Pole to the 50th parallel, addressing remote locations in the UK, Canada, Alaska, Northern Europe, Greenland and the Arctic region. It would appear that OneWeb will be slugging it out with Elon Musk’s Starlink in the constellation game; in fact, the companies have been cooperating on launches.

The aforementioned Hispasat announced its Axess Networks acquisition in March 2022 and has a broad customer base in industrial and corporate sectors related to telecommunications, oil and energy, and mining, among others, with critical operations in remote areas where service resilience and quality are extremely important.

The acquisition has also positioned Hispasat to accelerate the development of technology for emerging markets, such as the IoT or satellite 5G telecoms networks – an objective especially notable in Latin America. Weeks after announcing the acquisition, Hispasat announced a collaboration with internet service provider GlobalSat in the roll-out of free satellite connectivity hotspots in 500 remote towns in Mexico, where only satellite was able to provide such coverage and capability.

In Asia, satellite communications services provider ST Engineering iDirect confirmed in July 2022 that Malaysian satellite operator Measat is significantly expanding its iDirect Evolution-based satellite network to deliver a “plethora” of services to enterprises and communities located in rural and ultra-rural areas. Launched on 22 June 2022, Measat-3d is designed to provide C, Ku and Ka-band high-throughput satellite (HTS) capacity so that users will be able to enjoy high-speed broadband regardless of their location in Malaysia.

From space to the high seas So, while the market for satellite broadband has, you could say, taken off, it’s worth looking at where this connectivity is being used by enterprises and in commercial application. It’s once again interesting to note the trajectory of OneWeb. The company has been putting the general connectivity building blocks in place over the past two years and has now begun in earnest to sign up commercial clients with acute need for cost-effective broadband connectivity in the most remote places, such as the high seas. In May 2022, OneWeb signed a memorandum of understanding with maritime technology firm Navarino, delivering high-speed, low-latency connectivity to the global commercial shipping industry. A series of sea trials are being undertaken, with the aim of connecting the first vessels from the first quarter of 2023. At the time, Carole Plessy, head of maritime at OneWeb, described the potential for using enhanced connectivity, particularly on sensitive routes where real-time video and cloud syncing can be used as standard, even on deep sea vessels, as “game-changing”. “Navarino is an industry leader in maritime technology and we’re proud to work with its team to make a difference to the operations of commercial shipping and to shape the future of sustainable smart shipping,” she said. “Together, we can provide a selection of tailored, customisable broadband channels.” Not to be outdone in seeking fortunes on the high seas, Eutelsat was selected in May 2022 by Telenor Maritime for in-orbit resources and managed services for cruise connectivity on several of its satellites. The partnership was constructed to boost the performance, coverage and resilience of Telenor Maritime’s at-sea connectivity resources, providing reliable and secure connectivity to the cruise segment. The agreement gave Telenor Maritime targeted resources and services in specific sailing areas, while further highlighting the maritime sector’s interest in managed connectivity services and supporting the strong momentum in the Mediterranean and Caribbean connectivity markets, where the cruise industry is hugely popular. Also hugely popular on a global basis is 5G, and the satellite firms are all over the possibilities of delivering this to places traditional masts can’t reach. For example, May 2022 saw Omnispace and Thales Alenia Space successfully launch and deliver the Omnispace Spark-2 satellite to advance and validate the development and implementation of the operator’s global non-terrestrial network (NTN). The new-generation NGSO satellite constellation, in low Earth orbit, will operate in 3GPP band n256, which has been standardised for NTN operation, making direct-to-enterprise and government IoT, as well as consumer device connectivity, possible worldwide. The partners also believe that 5G mobile connectivity from a single global network will help transform industries and serve as the communications infrastructure to support the digital economies of the 21st century.