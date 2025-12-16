Court rule that fuelled Post Office’s prosecution rampage: Everything you need to know

In 1999, a new rule on the use of computer evidence in court was introduced, which unintentionally went on to enable the Post Office to prosecute and destroy the lives of innocent subpostmasters.

It was a few years earlier, in 1995, when the Law Commission put out a call for evidence on a proposed change to Section 69 of the 1984 Police and Criminal Evidence Act, which stated that computer-based evidence should be subject to proof that the computer system was operating properly at the time of the alleged offence.

The Law Commission wanted feedback on proposals to change this and introduce a presumption that a computer system has operated correctly, unless there is explicit evidence to the contrary.

The 1995 consultation sought the views of prosecuting organisations on the proposed change to the rules on the use of computer evidence in court. One of these organisations was the Post Office. In its response, the Post Office’s criminal law division said the rule at the time was “somewhat onerous from a prosecution viewpoint” and that it supported the change.

A Post Office legal representative wrote: “I consider that computer evidence is, in principle, no different from any other sort of evidence, and it should, in general terms, be admissible, so that any argument in court would be related to its weight rather than its admissibility.

“I therefore consider that there should be a presumption that the machine is in working order, etc, and if the defence wish to argue otherwise, then clearly, they should be able to do so. At present, I therefore consider the evidential requirements to be far too strict and can hamper prosecutions.”

Legal rule as a business tool The rule was put into effect in 1999, which coincided with the introduction of the Horizon system computerising accounting for the entire Post Office branch network. Not long after that, the Post Office went on a prosecution rampage. It already had private prosecution powers and didn't require the police or the Crown Prosecution Service. Now it didn't need robust evidence, only the evidence from its faulty computer system. In the seven years between 1991 and the year before Horizon's introduction, an average of six subpostmasters or staff were convicted per year. This was a 766% increase in the prosecution rate. The Post Office threatened prosecution to bully subpostmasters into covering unexplained shortfalls that didn't actually exist. This was made easy because the Post Office didn't have to prove Horizon was working at the time of the shortfall.

High Court raises questions The controversial rule, along with the Post Office's private prosecution powers, became major talking points after a High Court battle between subpostmasters and the Post Office ended in December 2019. This group litigation order (GLO) proved that accounting shortfalls, for which subpostmasters were blamed, were actually caused by computer errors. Soon after, in June 2020, convictions of subpostmasters based on evidence from the Horizon system were sent to the Court of Appeal. Meanwhile, the government was asked to look at the rules around private prosecutions.

Public pressure Everything sped up in January 2024, following the broadcast of ITV's drama about the Post Office scandal. Nothing new was revealed, but it brought the harrowing stories of subpostmasters to the general population, rather than campaigners and a few journalists. Everybody knows the profound impact the drama had, with the government acting quickly to overturn subpostmaster convictions, but it also stirred more urgency about addressing the rules on computer evidence, which had enabled the Post Office to prosecute subpostmasters without robust evidence, or with unreliable evidence.