Top 10 Post Office Horizon stories of 2021

When Computer Weekly revealed the stories of seven former subpostmasters who had been blamed for accounting shortfalls caused by computer errors, it uncovered what is today one of the widest miscarriages of justice in history.

The scandal this year has been dominated by the overturning of 72 wrongful criminal convictions of subpostmasters, but there have been more shocking revelations along the way. Staff being instructed to shred potential evidence and the Post Office’s desire for a change in legal rules that would make it easier to prosecute subpostmasters are two.

Selecting the top 10 articles for the past year was difficult, with over 60 to choose from, but here are Computer Weekly’s pick of 2021.