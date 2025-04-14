Computer and law experts respond to call for opinions on computer evidence

Legal and IT experts have made submissions to the government’s call for views on the current rules around the use of computer evidence in court, which closes today.

The wider public understanding of the Post Office Horizon scandal, which saw innocent subpostmasters jailed based on flawed evidence from an accounting system, forced the government to look again at a controversial law which presumes computers work correctly.

The scandal saw hundreds of subpostmasters blamed, prosecuted and convicted of crimes after losses appeared on the accounting system used in branches. The figures produced by the Horizon system, which is supplied by Fujitsu and used in thousands of branches, was presumed to be accurate in court.

But a 2018 High Court case proved that Horizon errors caused phantom losses that subpostmasters were blamed and punished for. Hundreds of people who were prosecuted based on the flawed evidence have had their convictions overturned.

In January, the Ministry of Justice issued a 12-week call for evidence as it examines the role of computer evidence in the criminal justice system to prevent another Post Office scandal. The deadline for evidence closes today (15 April).

In 1999, a presumption was introduced into law on how courts should consider electronic evidence. The rule followed a Law Commission recommendation that courts should presume a computer system has operated correctly unless there is explicit evidence to the contrary. This replaced Section 69 of the Police and Criminal Evidence (PACE) Act 1984, which previously stated that computer evidence should be subject to proof that it was operating properly.

Although there have been calls for many years for reform from the likes of former lawyer Stephen Mason, it was the Post Office Horizon scandal which finally persuaded the government to act.

Mason, who is submitting his recommendations, said: “What I have called for is the setting up of either a judicial rules body or a group of people to write a code of practice for judges and lawyers.”

He said this would be something like the rules of court or judicial rules which he says need to be “updated regularly by people that know what they are talking about”.