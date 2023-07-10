Considerations for meaningful metaverses: cornerstones of success

At South by Southwest (SXSW) in March 2023, a select group of experts discussed the prospects of immersive technologies – specifically augmented and virtual realities (AR and VR), together extended realities (XR) – looking how they could be a driver for future societies.

They identified and discussed privacy, persistency, data interoperability and portability, content availability, purpose and authenticity, and equality and equity as important considerations to use these technologies in meaningful ways to create successful and lasting metaverse applications.

As social media has resulted in problematic privacy issues, new environments will no longer have the luxury to ignore the topic. XR headsets necessarily require sensors to measure many user metrics to enable immersive experiences, most obviously to identify movement and where users are looking. But the ability to measure a wide range of user information also establishes very problematic privacy issues, creating legislative challenges to ensuring responsible use of XR-related opportunities.

Jussi Mäkinen with Varjo, a manufacturer of advanced headsets and software solutions, highlights these concerns. With VR headsets one can track the eye movement, noting exactly what users are looking at and even measure the intensity of their gaze. Such measurements are needed to render images and to allow effective movement in virtual worlds. But such analytics can also identify the sexual orientation of users, for instance, based on their gaze and how they are looking at people. For regulators, data ownership and data-use considerations will become an issue.

Commercially valuable applications abound and therefore privacy issues will proliferate. Eye tracking can note what users are looking at and related analytics can identify how excited or aroused users are – the connection to measuring brand engagement and product interest, for example, is obvious. Corporations then will try to leverage such data directly or sell such data to third parties. Therefore, the development of legislative frameworks will be necessary to regulate what type of information is permissible to capture, how data can be collected, and when information can be used for what purposes.

Another crucial aspect is persistency of metaverse environments. Mäkinen sees it as the crucial requirement to allow such environments to be shared with and among people. Simply put, an environment that isn’t always on and available won’t establish reliable applications that users will want to engage with.

Anssi Komulainen, director at Gaia-X Finland, a European initiative to develop a framework for digital governance for cloud and edge technology solutions, suggests that immersion doesn’t really require particular technologies, because immersion can happen in the imagination of the user. More important was persistency; metaverse-related environments and worlds need to continue so that virtual representations can emerge successfully and gain relevance.

Nokia head of trend and innovation scouting Leslie Shannon – author of Interconnected realities: how the metaverse will transform our relationship to technology forever – stressed that persistency is a crucial requirement for the success of metaverse platforms.

Komulainen forecasts that more and more people will use an increasing number of virtual environments and services, making data interoperability and portability more important. He wonders how regulators and companies could ensure that data interoperability will prevail so that users will not get locked into one platform. Data portability will play a role so that users can take their avatars and virtual objects from one metaverse to another without drastic changes in look and capabilities.

Komulainen warns that if policy makers don’t act early enough, an anti-competitive environment for metaverse applications might take roots, and implementing regulations then could become difficult, if not impossible.

Conceptual hurdles Miikka Rosendahl, CEO of ZOAN, whose products and services find use in applications across industrial environments such as maritime training, cautions that interoperability is a current buzzword. Companies are not working on interoperability. Existing incentive structures work against interoperability. He questions if interoperability is one of the areas that will require legislating if such a characteristic is desirable. Shannon argues that consumers are not really asking for interoperability, noting: “Just because we could possibly do something technologically, it doesn’t mean that we’re solving a problem that users actually are clamouring about.” Interoperability and portability of data face conceptual hurdles. Varying purposes of different types of environments will limit compatibility of features and capabilities – a gaming environment is very distinct from a collaborative design tool, let alone from sensor-data-based digital-twin landscapes. In fact, such object or capability portability might contradict the very goals, values, and strategic rule sets of environments that cater to different groups, market segments and purposes. A Computer Weekly article from 2022 offers some legal considerations. In gaming environments, the goal of an attack initiative might be to steal an object or a flag. In the process of doing so, destroying bridges or enemies’ weaponry was par for the course. In work environments, similar behaviour arguably should constitute a crime. For instance, in collaborative design environments, stealing code or blueprints will certainly not further trust in these environments. But where will gaming environments end and work environments start? Rosendahl suggests a type of citizenship for virtual worlds, similar to the way people use passports to travel globally to other countries. His team is working on an identity protocol, a virtual identity code (VIC), for storing user-related data that allows rendering ones’ avatars in different environments. VICs could become a type of standard to enable transferability, similar to the way apps can be used across many current online platforms. Such transferability could be automated in many ways and essentially work in the background without users even being aware. He adds that content creation is still insufficient in the metaverse, in part because of the currently high costs to develop quality content. But communities need content to create valuable destinations for users. Artificial intelligence might play an important role in creating content and environments for communities with varied interests. Mäkinen observes that great communities have a sense of purpose. He notes that many of the online networks and worlds that have been abandoned never established a purpose. The question is: what is the joint mission, why should users join? Infusing purpose into metaverse platforms will be an important aspect in driving diffusion. Komulainen adds that authenticity is a crucial part of creating believable and credible platforms and networks – similar to creating communities in real life. Communities do not necessarily have to solve problems, but they have to offer something interesting that people can rally around and contribute to.