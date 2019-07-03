Collaboration is key to maintaining urban transport efficiency as cities grow

As populations grow and migration increases, the future efficiency of urban transport systems across the globe will depend on collaboration as much as technological innovation.

According to Swarna Ramanathan, an associate partner at McKinsey, cities are projected to contain 60% of the global population and account for 65% of all economic growth by 2030.

This is expected to place a massive strain on already-congested urban transport systems, which are currently causing billions to be lost in GDP each year.

Between Britain, Germany and the United States, for example, the economic impact of congestion totalled $416bn in 2017 alone, or $975 per person, according to data collected by software and data company INRIX.

“We see more and more the need to take a ‘system-level’ approach, not just a technology or market-focused approach,” said Ramanathan, who outlined four major mobility trends: a shift to electric vehicles, connectivity between different modes of transportation, autonomous driving and shared mobility.

Presenting at the evolution of urban mobility in Asia at the recent UK Asia Tech Powerhouse conference, Ramanathan said an integrated approach is needed to properly understand the impact of these trends, adding that the piecemeal introduction of any new technologies or systems will lead to even more problems:

“The technology is out there but a coordinated plan to introduce it is needed. We found that if you just introduce, for example, shared mobility and autonomous vehicles, we actually see an increase in things like congestion, and that has the same impact everywhere.”

Therefore, collaboration between the public and private sector will be key to understanding the issues around changing urban mobility and how it should be implemented.

“Understanding what the key political issues driving these urban areas are, and thinking about how these can be solved, and then building on strategies to help fix those problems is vital. It’s not about just pumping solutions into markets,” said Reuben Dass, assistant manager of KPMG’s mobility team, who was speaking along with others quoted on a panel about future-proofing cities.

However, he added that public and private sector partnerships often lead to what he calls action paralysis. “No one wants to make the first move and set a stake in the ground about what direction to travel in,” he said.

Isabel Dedring, global transport leader at Arup and former deputy mayor of London, said it’s important for senior leaders from across the public and private sector to forge personal connections with one another to deal with action paralysis.

“That’s how electric buses and taxis came in at scale, because these personal relationships were formed and these people came together and decided to work together to deliver something, underpinned by some nice proactive policy making,” she said.

“You need a ‘burning platform’ of some type. You need an issue that is relevant and then those individuals need to come together and work jointly, one team around a table, as opposed to sending stuff back and forth or shouting at each other in the newspapers.”

Material limits According to Ramanathan and the panelists, a lack of infrastructure is another major barrier preventing these changes. “If you look at infrastructure and autonomous driving, they go together hand in hand,” she said. “You cannot have autonomous driving without a certain level of infrastructure, and it’s the same for electric vehicles.” This was corroborated by Robert Hamilton, director of utilities and infrastructure at Power Sonic Corporation, which is currently developing electric vehicle infrastructure using renewable energy. “There is simply not enough power going to all these EV charging points,” he said. “We’re offering a different solution using green tech, solar and wind to charge cars, which is happening in UK now – there is no point having a car with a 50 mile radius.” Ramanathan points to the case of the China, which is leading the world in electric vehicle penetration: “Even in a base case, we expect about 35% of the new car sales to be electric cars, and in a breakthrough case, which is looking more and more likely as we track these projections in real time, that at least 50% of the new cars sold in China could be electric vehicles – that’s millions and millions of cars,” she said. Now, Ramanathan said the Chinese government is investing heavily in electric vehicle infrastructure to meet this growing demand. Having divided the nation into three zones, the Chinese government is expecting 2.5 million charging points to be installed in zone one alone by 2020, which will serve a projected 2.7 million extra electric cars on the road.