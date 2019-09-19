CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly
Access your Pro+ Content below.
CW APAC: Buyer’s guide to human capital management
In this buyer’s guide, focused on human capital management (HCM) in the Asia-Pacific region, we look at the advantages of HCM software in recruitment, the importance of listening to staff and the considerations that should be made when using work algorithms.
Access this CW+ Content for Free!
Features in this issue
-
APAC buyer’s guide to human capital management software
More Asia-Pacific organisations are turning to HCM software to recruit, engage and retain a new breed of employees who increasingly expect personalised services from HR teams
-
Forward-thinking companies are listening to employees
Technologies and programmes amplifying employees’ voices gain interest among companies keen to keep staff loyal and motivated
-
Can work allocation algorithms play fair?
Allocating work by algorithm might have advantages for workers as well as employers. Can it be done fairly and with respect for “human capital”?