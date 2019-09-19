CW+ Premium Content/Computer Weekly

Thank you for joining!
Access your Pro+ Content below.
September 2019

CW APAC: Buyer’s guide to human capital management

In this buyer’s guide, focused on human capital management (HCM) in the Asia-Pacific region, we look at the advantages of HCM software in recruitment, the importance of listening to staff and the considerations that should be made when using work algorithms.

Features in this issue

View Computer Weekly Archives Next Issue 

More CW+ Content

View All