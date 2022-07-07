CW+ Premium Content/CW Middle East
CW Middle East: UAE citizens embrace new digital technologies
A survey shows that people in the United Arab Emirates believe next-generation technologies such as 3D printing and artificial intelligence will become widespread in the country. Also read how the UAE has improved its security posture amid mounting cyber threats.
Features in this issue
UAE residents think 3D printing will have the most positive impact on society
People in the UAE believe next-generation technologies such as 3D printing and artificial intelligence will become widespread in the country
UAE bolsters cyber security
The United Arab Emirates has successfully improved its security posture amid mounting cyber threats
Weighing up the nuclear option for powering datacentres
Resourcing energy-hungry IT through the race to reduce carbon emissions means looking objectively at all the options, including nuclear power
